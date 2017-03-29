Tradition starts here

Sabetha High School baseball, softball inaugural seasons set to begin Thursday, March 30

Baseball

Tim Kellenberger

If you listen closely on Thursday, March 30, during the late afternoon you will hear a familiar cry coming from Somerset Park. “Play Ball!” Yes, for the first time in the history of Sabetha Bluejay athletics, there will be spring baseball at Somerset Park.

The first pitch of the season will be at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, with Valley Falls paying a visit to Sabetha’s Somerset Park. The new SHS has 24 young men out — two seniors, eight juniors, nine sophomores and five freshmen.

“This is a good number for a varsity and a junior varsity schedule,” said Head Coach Aaron Frey.

The Jays will play a 20 game season, with 10 being at Somerset Park and 10 being at the opponents’ fields. All games will be double headers.

“We will be playing all the Big Seven League schools except Hiawatha who does not have baseball until next year,” Frey said. “We will also play some non-league games with Valley Falls, Silver Lake and Rossville.”

The Jays will play the regular season schedule and then will be grouped into a Regional Tournament with a format of losing a game putting you out of the tournament. The winner of the Regional Tournament will be one of eight representatives in the State Tournament held in Manhattan this year.

The varsity game days will be on Mondays and Thursdays, while the junior varsity games will be on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Frey said practice has been going well.

“We practice every day after school from 3:50 p.m. until around 6 p.m.,” he said. “On Saturdays we will hit in groups. We will not have mandatory Sunday practice, but the guys can come in and hit if they want to. It will be like open gym during basketball season.

“We have a lot of work to do but the kids have responded well and have done everything we have asked them to,” Frey said. “They are a coachable group and have been working very hard. It has been an adjustment for the kids to make baseball a school sport and an every day thing but they are handling it well.”

Frey said he has high expectations for the first year team.

“We want to try to win every double header,” he said. “We want to finish high in the league standings, and we definitely want to be playing our best baseball in May and win that Regional Tournament. Going to the State Tournament is a great experience, and I would love for these kids to experience that.”

Despite being the first year for the Jays to be competing in spring baseball, Frey does not feel intimidated.

“Any time you are starting a new program, you feel like you are behind everybody else,” he said. “You have to start somewhere though. Sixteen years ago, I was a part of establishing a new program at Andover Central, and I feel like we are ahead of where they were then. A lot of that goes to the fact that we have a successful Legion program, which has helped us tremendously.”

A new program does come with some challenges, and Frey points out that he feels the two biggest challenges will be practicing every day, which is a new thing for these baseball players, and the new pitch count regulations that will go into effect this year for the entire state. The new rule says that a pitcher will now be required to have a certain amount of rest days according to the number of pitches he throws on one day.

Despite the challenges of starting a new program, Frey says the team has received great community support.

“The feel that I have gotten from the community is that they are very excited to having baseball as a sport for Sabetha High School,” he said. “They have waited a long time for this!”

About the Coaches

The Jays will have a varsity and a junior varsity schedule this year and will be led by Aaron Frey, who moved back home to Sabetha after a 15-year teaching career at Andover Central.

“I took this job so my wife and I could raise our kids in a small town,” Frey said. “The fact that the community was very supportive of starting high school baseball was a big factor for us to move back here. It was a very tough decision to leave a place where we had been for 15 years, but raising our family in Sabetha can’t be beaten.”

While Frey was at Andover Central, he was the defensive coordinator for the football team and the assistant baseball coach.

“Andover Central won 11 Regional Championships and was the state runner-up four times in the 15 years I was there,” he said. “We were a 4A Division 1 school and a 5A school during that time frame.”

Frey will bring that experience with him as he leads the Jays into their first year of organized baseball.

Frey will be assisted this season by Garrett Michael and Doug Garrett.

Softball

Heather Stewart

Thursday, March 30, will be a historical day for Sabetha High School. For the first time in the school’s history, 22 girls – five seniors, four juniors, five sophomores and eight freshmen – will suit up and play in the school’s very first softball game.

After the Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education approved the new softball program in December 2015, Lauren Massey accepted the position as the head coach for the inaugural season.

“I took this job because I love this game so much,” Massey said. “Coaching gives me a way to share that love for the game and to help teach girls softball.”

The varsity team will be playing double headers against 10 teams for a total of 20 games. The junior varsity will play at least 18 games, also double headers. The teams will kick off the season at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, against Valley Falls – which is the only non-conference game the teams will play – at the Sabetha city softball fields. The varsity team will play on Field 2, and junior varsity will be playing on Field 3.

“I am very excited for this season,” Massey said. “The girls are working hard and we are ready to start playing.”

Practices for spring sports began on Monday, Feb. 27, and currently, the Lady Jays practice every day during the week after school from about 4 to 6 p.m. According to Massey, the team is off to a good start.

“Practices have been going very well,” she said. “Practices are a lot of fun and the girls are working hard. Each day we are growing into a smarter and stronger softball team. They are a great group of kids that make my job so much fun!”

Before the 2016-17 season, Sabetha was the only school in the Big 7 League who did not have an established softball team, and Massey said she has high hopes for the inaugural season.

“I want this first year to be a positive one that gives us a solid foundation for many more seasons to come,” she said. “I also want us to make a name for ourselves in the Big 7 League.”

In preparation for the first season, the City of Sabetha wanted to ensure the high school team had functional fields to play on. In order to do this, the city made multiple renovations to fields.

“We have done numerous renovations on Field 2 to benefit recreation, but specifically for the high school softball team,” said Jeremy Haverkamp, Sabetha Parks and Recreation Director. “Since last year, we have installed new scoreboards, renovated the infield by replacing the old material and installed sod in the foul territory. We also recently had concrete installed in the seating area around the field.”

According to Massey, the community is also excited for the upcoming season.

“Everyone in this community is very excited about softball starting,” she said. “It has been a long time coming and this town can’t wait for it.”

About the Coaches

Massey teaches first grade at Sabetha Elementary School. She played softball for 14 years in various positions including third base, first base, and her primary position, pitcher.

She played softball at Highland Community College, at which the team went to NJCAA National tournament two years in a row. She then continued her softball career at Tabor College. She said that her experience in the game has shaped her into the coach she is now.

“I have been coached by a variety of coaches that helped mold me into the player and coach that I am today,” she said.

Assistant Coach Nathan Bauman – head coach for the NEK Summer Softball team – teaches business and computer classes at Sabetha High School. Bauman is also an assistant coach for both the SHS football and girls’ basketball teams.

Assistant Coach Clayton Tennal works at CW Mill Equipment in Sabetha. Tennal also serves as a freshman girls’ basketball coach.