4-H Club: Morrill Tip Top

Submitted by Emmie Grimm, Reporter

“The regular meeting of the Morrill Tip-Top 4-H Club will now come to order,” said President Kody Beyer.

The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. Feb. 27, following a deep cleaning of the Morrill Community Building by the 4-H members. Norea Menold had a prayer to start the meeting. Lyndsey Menold and Tyler Menold led the club in “The Pledge of Allegiance” and “The 4-H Pledge.” Roll call was answered by “Name a U.S. President.”

Song leader Nate Menold led the club in singing “This Little Light of Mine.” The club also sang “Happy Birthday” to Kody Beyer and Logan Ploeger. Secretary Norea Menold read the minutes of the previous month’s meeting. Kody Beyer led the members in a Parliamentarian matching game by dividing the club into groups.

Junior treasurer Tyler Menold gave the treasurer’s report, and Emmie Grimm gave the reporter’s report stating that she submitted the last month’s report to The Sabetha Herald. In Committee Reports, Jake Beyer informed the club that the Community Service Committee made 40 Valentine cards for the Meals on Wheels recipients.

Leader Melanie Millsap announced that the County 4-H Day is March 4, and she reminded the club that the Model Meeting is at 1 p.m. Leader Dayra Menold announced that we would have a foods demonstration by caterer Rebekah Beyer in April.

In new business, Amber Menold moved that the club clean Morrill road ditches at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. It was seconded and passed. With no program for the evening, the club recited the 4-H motto, “To Make the Best Better.” Kate Beyer moved to adjourn the meeting.

Emmie Grimm led the 4-Hers in a Cotton ball Caper game. The Millsap family was the host.