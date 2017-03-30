Area Fire Department receives grant for grain bin rescue tube

Submitted by Harland Schuster

Morrill Fire Department (FD) received a $1,800 grant for a grain bin rescue tube from the Frontier Farm Credit Working Here Fund.

Morrill FD purchased a grain bin rescue tube for grain bin entrapment rescue services. The grain bin rescue tube will help to protect the communities of Morrill Township and Hamlin Township in Brown County and surrounding areas. The firefighters will be trained on the proper use of the new equipment.

“In view of the potential for grain entrapment in the area we serve, we feel it is critical that we have the means to rescue victims in this situation,” Assistant Fire Chief Harland Schuster said.

“Farming and ranching are risky occupations, and we thank Morrill Fire Department for their help to ensure our community remains safe,” said Michael Leitch, vice president of retail operations at Frontier Farm Credit’s Hiawatha Office.

Morrill FD is one of nine organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the fourth quarter of 2016. Frontier Farm Credit awarded $16,150 during the latest grant cycle ending Dec. 31, 2016.

About Morrill Fire Department

The Morrill FD provides fire protection, basic rescue and medical first responder service for 84 square miles, including the towns of Morrill and Hamlin, in Brown County. They serve a population of about 700.

About Frontier Farm Credit

Frontier Farm Credit is a customer-owned financial cooperative proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With nearly $2 billion in assets and $382 million in members’ equity, Frontier Farm Credit provides credit and insurance services to farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural residents in eastern Kansas. Learn more at www.frontierfarmcredit.com.