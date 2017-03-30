FHSU: Larisa White selected as orientation leader

Larisa White of Sabetha is among the 74 students who have been selected to serve as New Student and Family Orientation Leaders for the 2017 spring and fall semesters at Fort Hays State University. White is a sophomore majoring in social work.

These students help new freshmen and transfer students, as well as their parents and families become familiar with campus and resources, create a fun and welcoming atmosphere for new students, assist in the pre-enrollment process, and answer questions.

Orientation leaders will staff Tiger STRIPES orientation and pre-enrollment sessions for freshmen and transfer students during the spring, as well as Tiger Impact Fall Orientation Weekend during August.