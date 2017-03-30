Nemaha County Commission 3.27.17

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, March 27, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. Present were Chairman Tim Burdiek, Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Vicky Olenhouse spoke to commissioners about the county’s lease agreement with Olenhouse Crop Consultants, Inc., for the space used in the building located at 402 Main Street in Seneca for the Driver’s License Office. This lease agreement expired at the end of 2016 and will need to be renewed.

Dennis Foster, Martha Smith and Logan Bausch with Northeast Kansas Environmental Services updated commissioners concerning the services they provide in Nemaha County and to discuss with commissioners the possibility of updating the Nemaha County Sanitation Code that went into effect in Nemaha County in 1993.

This code has not been updated since the date that it went into effect. Discussion was held concerning establishing a committee to make recommendations of needed updates to the Sanitation Code to Commissioners for their approval. Foster also requested that Nemaha County continue to support Northeast Kansas Environmental Services with an annual appropriation of $10,000.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that the Ergon salesman quoted him a price for road oil for this season of $1.75 per gallon delivered. Commissioners advised Ronnebaum to go ahead and order road oil from Ergon at this price.

Ronnebaum told commissioners that the trash truck broke down last week and is being looked at to see how much it will cost the county to repair the truck. Ronnebaum also spoke to commissioners about the possibility of purchasing a used trash truck to replace this truck if necessary.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that they booked six individuals into the jail this past week and are currently holding 14 inmates in the jail.

County Attorney Brad Lippert spoke to commissioners about the lease agreement with Olenhouse Crop Consultants, Inc., for the Driver’s License Office on Main Street in Seneca.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the March 20 meeting.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the end of March.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held at 9 a.m. Monday, April 3. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.