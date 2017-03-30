Nemaha County Sheriff 3.30.17

ARRESTS

Brandy Scott, 24, of Beattie was arrested by the Seneca Police Department (PD) on March 25 on charges of driving while suspended. She bonded out on the same day on a $250 cash bond and a next court date of 9 a.m. May 17.

Samantha Volle, 27, of Horton was arrested by Kansas Highway Patrol on March 27 on charges of driving while suspended. She bonded out on the same day on a $250 cash bond and a next court date of 9:30 a.m. May 2.

Kalan J. Pyle, 26, of Atchison, was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on March 27 on a Nemaha County warrant for failure to appear. Pyle remains in custody.

ACCIDENTS

At 5:45 p.m. Friday, March 24, Garylee Deters, 59, of Baileyville was traveling northbound on D Road at 168th. Jenna M. McClain, 28, of Goff was traveling eastbound on 168th Road, and did not yield right of way. Deters was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion, and McClain was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.

On Sunday, March 26, an unknown vehicle was northbound on Kansas Highway 236 and went left of center driving off the roadway and damaging a phone pedestal at 2141 Kansas Highway 236. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.