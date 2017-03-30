NFC Basketball camp is slam dunk

Submitted by Roy Reiman

While many basketball fans spent Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, glued to their TVs watching the NCAA tournament games, young athletes participating in a two-day Basketball Skills Camp were learning how to emulate those college stars.

Organizers of the camp, held at the Netawaka Fitness Center, were originally expecting about 20 young players to sign up for the clinic. But applications kept coming in for both the third through sixth grade morning sessions, and the seventh through 11th grade afternoon sessions.

“We were surprised and delighted to have 66 young athletes take part in this Skills Camp,” said Mark Friess, who directed the clinic. “To show the level of interest, these youths came from good distances. We had participants from Sabetha, Hiawatha, Horton, Holton, Circleville, Netawaka, Soldier, Meriden, Centralia, Mayetta, Corning, Cummings, Goff, Whiting and Muscotah.”

Sabetha youth attending the camp were Leah Renyer, Jadyn Dorn, Kenzie Meyer, Easton Bradbury, Kalvin Evans, Kaleb Evans, Cooper Bradbury and Paul Pearson.

The skills sessions were led by instructors with a lot of teaching experience — Chad Friess from Kansas Elevate in Great Bend, and Damian Brown from TRU Basketball Camps. As an indicator of the caliber of these coaches, Brown left to conduct another camp in Orlando, Fla., right after the Netawaka camp wrapped up.

“These kids loved these drills so much they kept asking when the next camp will be held,” Friess said. “So we’re scheduling another one Nov. 3-4, followed by a 3-on-3 tournament on Nov. 5.”

Friess said these young athletes and their parents were amazed with the Netawaka Fitness Center as a whole.

For many, it was their first visit to this 30,000 square-foot facility with its full-size basketball court, its 8,000 square-foot heated pool, fully-equipped fitness room and more. Now they know why non-profit center has over 680 members, who often call this “The Gem of All Gyms.”

Anyone who would like to know more about our future Basketball Skills Camps can call 785-933-2616, or check our website at www.netawakafc.com or check our Facebook.