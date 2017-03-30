Sabetha Police Department 3.27.17

CASES

On Feb. 16, the Sabetha Police Department (SPD) arrested Curtis Simon,37, of Horton on a Sabetha Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

On Feb. 27, the SPD began investigation of a possible forgery. The case remains under active investigation and charges are pending.

On March 2, the SPD took a report of a theft in the 900 block of Ohio. The case remains under active investigation.

On March 3, the SPD arrested Matthew Shasteen, 34, of Sabetha for domestic battery. The SPD responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Ohio. After an investigation into the disturbance, Shasteen was taken into custody for the alleged crime and transported to the Nemaha County Jail.

On March 17, the SPD arrested Della Ellis, 49, of Sabetha for disorderly conduct.