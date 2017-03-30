Sign up for the 2017 Range Youth Camp

Submitted by Dana Schmelzle District Manager

The Kansas Section of the Society for Range Management once again will be sponsoring the Kansas Range Youth Camp this year from June 20 to June 23. This camp has been held for more than 55 years, and the purpose of the camp is to educate youth about what rangelands are, why they are important, and how best to manage these lands sustainably.

The camp is held at Camp Mennoscah in Kingman County, and high school students who are currently freshmen, sophomores or juniors are eligible to attend. Any student who is interested in livestock, wildlife management, soils, native plants or natural resources is sure to learn something interesting and have a fun time doing it. There is a lot of time spent outdoors doing “hands-on” activities, and several field trips will allow students to see first hand some local operations.

Registration ends Monday, May 15. The cost of camp is $250, but many county conservation districts and other local organizations will sponsor a local student. Interested students are encourage to contact the conservation district to inquire about funding.

More information, as well as forms, can be found on the Kansas SRM website: http://rangelands.org/kansas/kansas-range-youth-camp/. The camp coordinator, Amber Johnson, can be contacted at aaj1@usa.com or 620-644-8293 with questions.