The Lobos need our help

Dear Editor,

The Sabetha Lobos, a collegiate summer team, will be back and call Sabetha home for a second consecutive year. The Lobos will compete in the Mid Plains League which contains teams such as the Junction City Brigade, the Rossville Rattlers, the Topeka Golden Giants, the Baldwin City Blues and three teams from Missouri. The Lobos finished second in the west division in 2016 in their inaugural season. You can find much more information about the league at Midplainsleague.com.

The manager, Harvey Pena, will carry a roster of about 30 players. While we do not know exactly who will be on the roster, we do know they will need host families for the summer. Host families make it possible for these players to come to Sabetha to play.

The Lobos will play about 15-17 home games and about that many on the road. Come out to Somerset Park to watch. They play the game well and are entertaining to watch.

If you are anxious about opening up your home, just remember, these young men are just as anxious about coming to Sabetha. They are just looking for a place where they can fit in.

If you are interested and have accommodations for one of two of these players, please send me an email at stank@keimts.com or call me at 785-285-2147. Even if you are curious about how this all works or have any questions, please call. You will make a connection that will last beyond this summer.

Stan Keim

Sabetha