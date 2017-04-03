Brown County Commission

Monday, March 27

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, March 27. Members present were Steve Roberts, Keith Olsen and Dwight Kruse. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles.

Hiawatha Chamber Director Deidra Leander requested use of courthouse grounds for the Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15. They will need use of restrooms. The commissioners approved this request.

The commissioners held a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Merchant and the three commissioners present. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

The commissioners held a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Brown County Appraiser Jeff Ball and the three commissioners present. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 24 inmates – 19 males and five females – currently at the Brown County Jail.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners approved the minutes of March 20, 2017.

Friday, March 31

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Friday, March 31. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

The March 29, 2017 payroll was approved as follows: General, $59,780.51; Road and Bridge, $12,504; Election, $245.77; Technology, $408.31; Appraiser, $6,940; Noxious Weed, $1,631.03; ACC, $6,307.05; JJA Core, $6,992.03; ACE Fund, $189.03; Services for Elderly, $2,470; Solid Waste, $2,768.36; Special MVT, $2,680; Employee Benefit FICA, $6,802.47; and Employee Benefit KPERS, $7,225.08. After State Unemployment and Workers Compensation of $122.03 were taken out, the total was $116,821.61.

The March 31 month-end claims were approved as follows: General, $85,966.70; Road and Bridge, $35,323.75; Health, $14,414.50; Historical Society, $3,825; Employee Benefit, $58,040.49; Extension, $8,025; Mental Health, $5,966.67; Developmental Services, $2,304.33; Appraiser, $868.47; Ambulance, $11,302.39; Noxious Weed, $651.90; Diversion, $836.63; 911 SB50, $2,119.95; ACC, $2,277.48; CC123, $630; JJCR, $4,397.36; Federal Ace Funds, $25; 201; Services for Elderly, $3,870.46; Solid Waste, $40,104.56; and Payroll, $390.26. The total was $281,340.90.

NEK-CAP Belinda Estes requested the Commissions continued support for the Emergency Shelter Grant.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners approved the March 27 minutes. Tax change orders 2016-87 and 2016-88 were signed and approved. The commissioners reviewed and approved the Washington Township Annual Report.

The next meeting was held Monday, April 3. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.