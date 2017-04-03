It’s more than just a meal

Submitted by Diane Yunghans Nemaha County Senior Services Director

Meals on Wheels is more than just a meal. We deliver more than 29,968 meals each year. But you’re nourished by more than just the food. Our volunteers make a personal connection and check that you are okay. Meals are provided based on need, not on income.

The primary goal of Meals on Wheels is to help seniors stay independent longer in their own homes. This is accomplished through providing low sodium and diabetic friendly meals while doing safety checks, giving peace of mind to their family members. There is a proven reduction of hospital readmittance when seniors are provided Meals on Wheels services.

Nemaha County residents benefit from the services offered, such as home delivered meals. Many people can live at home longer by using the Meals on Wheels program.

In the coming months, the President’s full budget will bring more details on how funding for this program could be impacted. Moving forward, it will be up to the citizens to make sure that members of Congress understand the value of these programs. These local programs serve a unique and critical need in this country. More than 2.4 million seniors rely on Meals on Wheels programs for nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks, and yet 10.2 million seniors are threatened by hunger.

Meals on Wheels cannot sustain any further funding cuts, so urge your members of Congress to protect and strengthen funding for Meals on Wheels programs in your state and oppose any efforts to cut funding.

Locally, there is a current need. To transport these meals to the people in the Sabetha area, a new or slightly used van is needed very soon, because our current vehicle has more than 155,000 miles on the odometer.

There is also a capital campaign to provide enhanced services to all Nemaha County residents ages 60 and above regardless of income. Our current building has reached their capacity and there is a need for more space.

The new building will provide more kitchen space to cook for more residents, house larger freezers for the frozen meals program and allow us to serve residents who reside outside of our current radius. The new building will also be a resource hub for seniors to come and socialize. Community partners will provide education opportunities and group activities. This is an exciting project and a way for people in the area to become more involved with our program.

The Nemaha County Senior Services-Meals on Wheels Nemaha County is one of the nonprofits that have partnered with the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation to advance their efforts to help seniors with various services. Even though this service receives aid through county tax support, it is not enough.

Supporting Nemaha County Meals on Wheels locally is simple and easy. For more information, contact Diane Yunghans, director of Nemaha County Senior Services, at 785-336-3091 or diane.nemahacounty@gmail.com.

To keep current with what is happening to Meals on Wheels Nemaha County you can visit either our Facebook page or website at www.mealsonwheelsnemahacounty.org.