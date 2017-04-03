Local seniors compete in Northeast Kansas All-Star games

Three local athletes competed on Sunday, April 2, in 31st annual Northeast Kansas All-Star Games hosted by Highland Community College. The navy teams dominated the day in each of the three events – volleyball, girls’ basketball and boys’ basketball.

Sabetha High School Seniors Lauren Huber and Grace Kuenzi played in both the volleyball and girls’ basketball games representing the gold teams in both games. Wetmore High School senior Dakota McQueen joined Huber and Kuenzi on the gold team in the girls’ basketball game.

Volleyball

The first event of the day was volleyball, and the contest ended with the Navy team winning three of the four sets – 23-25, 25-13, 25-21 and 25-23.

Throughout the game, Huber tallied seven kills, three blocks and five digs. The gold team was coached by Axtell Head Coach Pam Buessing.

Girls’ Basketball

The girls’ basketball game was close in the beginning, but the Navy team ended up winning by a score of 105-67.

Throughout the game, McQueen scored a total of 5 points and tallied two rebounds, two assists and one block; Huber scored 3 points, and tallied four rebounds and two assists; and Kuenzi tallied 2 points and six rebounds. The gold team was coached by Nemaha Central Head Coach Hadden Hiltgen.