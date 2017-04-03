Memories

125 Years Ago

Friday, April 1, 1892

Mr. Morrill went into the army poor and came out rich. He has been getting richer ever since. Mr. Morrill did not serve in the field but in the commissary department. If war had done as well for all as for him there would be no need of a pension department.

It is all right to pooh-pooh at the idea that a man cannot be governor because he is president of two national banks. Five years ago the objection would have been of no weight but no National Bank president can be elected governor in Kansas this year. It is only the rule-or-ruin politicians who to not recognize that fact.

It is no objection to a gubernatorial candidate that he has made money, if he made it honestly, but a man can be drowned in the political seas this year by too much gold about his neck. Men may have equal qualifications, but the signs of the times are against capitalists in Kansas this year.

The Robinson Reporter is no more. Mr. Patch has sold it and the new owner has moved the plant to White Cloud.

100 years ago

Thursday, April 5, 1917

It looks like a finish fight for one telephone plant in Sabetha. After a conference all Wednesday afternoon between officials of the Bell telephone company and officials of the Sabetha telephone company, the meeting broke at 3:30 o’clock with a square disagreement. The Bell officials took the 4 o’clock Rock Island for home.

Mr. Nevin will be in Sabetha next Tuesday to direct the Municipal chorus. They will give a rehearsal both Monday and Tuesday. Mrs. Murdock will direct the regular Monday night rehearsal. Mr. Nevin Tuesday night. Will the chorus please try to be out in full for both rehearsals.

Contagiousabortion in cattle which is considered one of the most difficult and destructive diseases among cattle, was the subject of an important meeting of veterinarians and farmers at Seneca Monday. Most of the Sabetha veterinarians were present to hear an address by Dr. Dykster of Manhattan on the subject. Nothing except strict sanitary measures and segregation will control the disease. Medicines will not do it.

Dr. Loofbourrow is in St. Joseph this week, learning all sorts of new wrinkles from the biggest dentists of the country for the treatment of your teeth. And he is learning how to save you pain instead of making you suffer.

75 years ago

Wednesday, April 1, 1942

The Sabetha Cow Show Committee met for dinner session at the Morgan cafe at noon today to lay plans for the Black and White Show, which will be held on Wednesday, May 6, in Sabetha. The show this year will feature the annual selection of a Milkmaid Queen and Miss Bovine America, world’s most beautiful cow.

Customers of the Gas Service Company of Sabetha Monday received notices that new purchases of central gas heating equipment can no longer be accepted, either in residential or commercial buildings. This means that, if you do not now have a central gas heating system, you cannot install one. Existing central gas heating systems may be repaired or replaced. Other types of heating equipment still are available.

A good flow of oil in the well on the Geo Wiltse farm north of Sabetha was struck this Wednesday morning. The farm is on the turn on highway 75 a mile west of the turn north of the Honey Creek school. Mr. and Mrs. Wiltse are parents of Mrs. Roy Norrie and uncle and aunt of Mrs. W. R. Popkess, who was reared in the home.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, April 4, 1967

A U.S. Air Force bus went into a ditch two miles north of Sabetha on U.S. Highway 75 around eight o’clock Saturday morning. None of the three Air Corps men in the bus was injured. It is believed the driver may have dozed at the wheel.

The Sabetha chapter of the FHA has planned several activities for this week to help celebrate FHA’s twenty-first birthday. FHA, Future Homemakers of America, is an organization for helping the girls of today look toward new horizons through homemaking. This year’s chapter officers are President: Susan Strahm, Vice President: Noreen Kesler, Secretary: Jane Ogden, Treasurer: Marcia Early, Song Leader: Mary Myers, Historian: Francine Stuckey, Degree Chairman: Marlene Scarlett.

The Board of Education of Sabetha Unified District 441 approved an option to purchase 61.31 acres of land belonging to Harold Scoby. The land is located directly south of the present elementary building. The option covers two areas, including 50 acres north of the Rock Island right-of-way and 11.31 acres south of the right-of-way. The north 50 acres is priced at $1,000 per acre and the south 11.31 acres at $950 per acre. If the entire option is exercised the total purchase price would be $60,744.50 and would give the school first call on the 3.57 acres of railroad right-of-way, when and if it is disposed of.

Coach Bob Clark’s 1967 Sabetha High School golf team bucked 40 mile-an-hour winds Thursday in their first action of the season and still won a quadrangular meet held on the Wamego Country Club course. The winning team was determined by using the low four scores from each of the schools. Sabetha took first with a 159 stroke total.

Mr. and Mrs. Gary Boyer, Sabetha, became the parents of a daughter March 30. She weighed eight pounds six ounces and has been named Janice Elaine.

Mr. and Mrs. Wayne H. Ukena of Effingham announce the engagement of their daughter, Nancy Jane, to Mr. Jerald A. Kopp, son of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Kopp Sr. of Fairview.

Ernie Block announced today that he has completed arrangements to have a new steel screen installed at the Nemaha Drive-In Theater, a mile north of Sabetha. The screen was totally destroyed by a strong wind several weeks ago.

The platoon was pinned down by heavy Viet Cong automatic weapons fire near Rach Kien, Vietnam, and no one dared move. But the wounded needed help! Two men did move then. Army Specialist Four Jerry L. Wilson, a rifleman from Bern, Kan., and a medic from his unit, broke cover and made six trips under intense fire to bring the wounded back to safety. They dragged, shoved and coaxed nine men to the shelter of a hut 30 yards behind the forward position.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 1, 1992

Dear Sabetha Herald, Thank you for your coverage of the wrestling team this past season. You helped make this season’s team the best in Sabetha’s 23-year history. We appreciate all your time and effort even though you might not receive the recognition that you deserve. – Mike Streit, SHS wrestling coach.

Effective April 1, 1992, the local advertising rate for The Sabetha Herald will be $2.80 per column inch. Classified advertising rates will remain the same.

Justin Wommack, Jason Krebs, Andy Montgomery and Sen. Don Montgomery are pictured above with Kansas Governor Joan Finney. The boys, Sabetha school students, were March 26 pages for Senator Montgomery. Andy is the senator’s grandson.

Sabetha High School students placed first overall in the March 18 business skills contest at Northeast Kansas Area Vocational Technical School in Atchison. The students earned 94 points to take first. Students placing in the various categories were: Jolene Baumgartner, Jamie Bradbury, Eileen Goodman, Darin Grimm, Becky Feek, Hiram Finney, Jeremy Larabee, Bob Lehmann, Tiffany Shipman, Virginia Spellmeier, Brian Stratton, Benji Wertenberger and Stacey Wikle.

Former Nemaha County Undersheriff Steve G. Holthaus filed for the Republican nomination for Nemaha County sheriff by tendering nomination petitions with the Nemaha County clerk Anita Heiman Wednesday, March 18. Holthaus’ nomination petitions contained almost twice the number of Republican voters of the county required by law to place a candidate on the ballot.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 4, 2007

After 31 years on the Sabetha Police Department, 25 of those as the Chief of Police, Mike Hill is retiring. Hill said he has a lot of plans to fill his free time in the future.

Jeni LaRae Jackman and Ryan Patric Lanter of Sabetha are pleased to announce their engagement. The wedding is planned for June 2, 2007, at the First Lutheran Church in Sabetha.

The new American Legion baseball complex is progressing toward opening day. Somerset Park is expected to be “playable” when the Sabetha’s Legion team throws out the first pitch for the 2007 baseball season.

Five athletes from Sabetha, Bern and Wetmore will compete in the 21st annual Northeast Kansas All-Star games at Highland Community College. Sabetha Bluejay Howard Baumgartner and Wetmore Cardinal Jareb Stallbaumer will compete in the boys’ basketball game. A trio of Bern Lady Indians — Kelsey Farwell in volleyball, and Saige Huninghake and Schuyler Droge in basketball — also will compete.