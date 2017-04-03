Money saving tips

The rising cost of monthly expenses makes it challenging to save these days.

Implement these tips:

• Eat from your pantry and freezer. Take an inventory of what foods you have in your freezer and pantry. Get out your recipe box, cookbooks, or do an internet search to discover ways to cook these foods in quantity. Buy the basic ingredients to cook the dishes, such as milk. Freeze in serving sizes and enjoy.

• Use items you have on hand. Look around your house and explore a book you’ve not read, a movie you’ve not watched, or a hobby kit you’ve never assembled. You will be surprised how many unused items you have. Someone may have given you a gift that you have never used. Savor and enjoy using these “new” items.

Saver or spender?

People know that having an emergency fund and money set aside to purchase larger items is important. Even so, turning that knowledge into action is a real challenge. That’s why at the end of the month, you can end up without enough left over to save.

Are any of the following stumbling blocks for you, and your desire to save more each month?

1. Does the cost of living keep you from saving? Without a plan, that can easily be the case. Whether you call it a budget, spending plan, or something else, it can be the secret to having enough money for your regular expenses, a few extra frills and savings.

2. Are you an impulse shopper? Whether you shop online or physically go into stores, impulse buying tends to encourage satisfying wants versus needs.

3. How are your time management skills? Although it may seem unrelated, leading a hectic and busy life doesn’t allow time for thinking through and planning purchases. It also encourages purchasing for convenience, which can be costly.

4. Do you have credit card balances? There are three ways we can spend money each month. We can choose to pay for the past, live in the present or invest in our future. By carrying credit card balances, you’re allowing past behavior to influence your present and future.