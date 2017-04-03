Morrill man injured in Brown County accident

A Morrill man was injured in a car accident last week when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway.

At approximately 11:49 a.m. Thursday, March 30, David Frey, 50, of Morrill was traveling northbound on Kansas Highway 246 when his 2008 Ford F250 left the roadway and came to a rest on its top in the east ditch.

Frey was taken to Sabetha Community Hospital for possible injuries. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Frey was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.