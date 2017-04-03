Nemaha County District Court

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

Thomas Wimer of Centralia, guilty of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in the Nemaha County Jail, suspended to six months supervised probation, ordered to pay $313 fines, fees and restitution, and an undetermined amount in court appointed attorney fees.

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Beatrice Community Hospital vs. Bryan and Brittany Chapman of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $12,871.62 plus interest and costs.

The Berwick Cooperative Oil Co. vs. Steven Holthaus of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $498.38 plus interest and costs.

Anita Murray-Clary, DDS vs. Megan and Philip Argabright of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $775 plus interest and costs.

MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED

Thomas D. Deters, 49, of Seneca and Theresa A. Summers, 49, of Seneca.

TRAFFIC

Dakota Spiker of Wetmore, speeding 70/55, $183 fines and fees.

Freddie Leuthold of Bern, improper turn, $184 fines and fees.

Nicole Sherrill of Windsor, Colo., speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

Frank Forrester of Hiawatha, driving under the influence of alcohol second offense, sentenced to six months in jail, suspended to 120 hours in jail and $1,613 fines and fees.