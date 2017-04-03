Robert Hanks

Robert Charles Hanks, 86, of Hiawatha, died Wednesday morning, March 29, 2017, at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitative Center.

Bob was born in Ringgold County, Iowa, on Dec. 4, 1930, the oldest of eight children born to Otis and Dorothy Lucille Combs Hanks. He grew up at Redding, Iowa, and attended school there. He spent most of his working life at Grant City, Mo., where he worked many years as a heavy equipment operator for Worth County. He later worked at the sale barn at Grant City for many years before retiring. Bob loved animals, enjoyed watching the Royals and Chiefs, and working word puzzle books. He loved watching westerns, especially John Wayne! He enjoyed country music, especially Johnny Cash.

He married Katharine Fulcher in St. Joseph, Mo., on Dec. 31, 1993. In their younger years, they enjoyed dancing. They lived at White Cloud a few years before moving to Hiawatha to make their home. She died in 2014.

Bob also was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Blaine Alfrey and Davane Chilson; sisters, Maude Hanks and Ilene Hanks; five brothers, Junior, James, Lawrence, and Deryl and Kennith, both in infancy.

Survivors include son Dorsey Simpson Jr. of Hiawatha; two daughters, Cindy (Dion) Rogers of Seneca and Donna (Kirk) Watson of Fairview; seven grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Fairview Community Building in Fairview. Donations are accepted to help defray costs with Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.

The Sabetha Herald 4/5/2017