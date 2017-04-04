KSHSAA classification proposal would eliminate 4A, 1A splits if approved

In late April, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors will be voting on a new classification model — one that would eliminate the splits in 4A and 1A classes, as well as adjust the number of teams in each class.

The KSHSAA member schools technically are divided into six classifications, 1A through 6A. However, since the split of 1A into two divisions in 2010, and 4A into two divisions in 2013 — in addition to two divisions of 8-man football — the number of state championships awarded in various sports and activities has continued to grow.

The divisions were created to diminish the discrepancy between the largest and smallest schools in each class, which it does. However, those saying a change needs to be made say it also diminishes the state championships by watering down the competition.

So, a new model was devised by a 13-person committee that was formed in mid-2015 to examine the state’s current classification model and explore new options.

Proposal

In football, the state would be divided into six classes for 11-man football — 32 teams each in 6A, 5A and 4A; 48 teams each in 3A and 2A; and the remaining teams in 1A. Eight-man football would still be divided into two classes. The two-year classification cycle would remain in place.

For the first time in 30 years, 2A and 1A 11-man football would be split — no longer a 2-1A class. The reason this change is important, proponents say, is that it eliminates teams in larger classes — 3A and 2-1A — from playing three games in a 10-day span in 3A.

For all other activities, the state would be divided into six classes — 36 teams each in 6A, 5A and 4A; 64 teams each in 3A and 2A; and approximately 117 teams in 1A. In volleyball and basketball, 1A schools would utilize Regional and Sub-State format. This is an increase of four teams each in the top three classes.

A document outlining the proposal and how it would impact each sport and activity is available at www.kshsaa.org.

Sabetha Effect

This proposal would involve a big shake-up in football, with typical 4A schools such as Holton dropping down into 3A. Sabetha High School would likely be borderline, according to Scott Burger, athletic director at SHS.

“Sabetha would either be one of the smallest in 3A, or one of the biggest in 2A, depending on enrollment,” Burger said.

While being one of the smallest 3A schools in football would not be ideal for Sabetha, Burger said, the proposal makes important changes that could be best for the state as a whole. The biggest change would be the elimination of 3A teams playing three games in a 10-day span during playoffs.

“With all the information coming out about the impact of football on the body, playing three games in such a short time is really something that needs to be changed,” Burger said. “This proposal would mean that no team would be playing three games in 10 days.”

In all other sports and activities, Burger said, it appears that Sabetha would be solidly in the 3A class — not at the top or the bottom, but right in the middle. In a big shift, though, all other Big Seven League schools also would be 3A — except ACCHS, which according to past enrollment looks like it would be 2A.

Personally, Burger said, he likes being in a large, competitive class.

“I like it, because going to State should be a big deal. It should be rewarding, and not something that happens all the time,” Burger said. “It’s not special if it’s not that hard to get there.”

Wetmore Effect

In football, while the proposal would mark a monumental shift for 1A-sized schools playing 11-man football, there would be no change for Wetmore and other 8-Man football teams. The two divisions in 8-man were left as is in the proposal.

For Wetmore and all other 1A schools in the state, the biggest impact comes in the form of volleyball and basketball post-season play. The elimination of the division in 1A — which currently separates the class into a larger half and smaller half — would mean the class would have approximately 117 schools all competing for a spot at the State Championships. To do this, 1A would revert to previous format of regional competition to narrow the field prior to Sub-State.

Decision Time

The road to approval is difficult, with only one of the four hurdles completed.

The Classification Study Committee presented a new classification model proposal to the KSHSAA Executive Board in January of this year. The KSHSAA Executive Board voted at that time to send the final classification recommendations to the Board of Directors for a vote in April.

The KSHSAA Board of Directors will vote on the proposal at its April 28 meeting. If the Board of Directors approves the proposal by a majority vote, the proposal would then be put before all 354 KSHSAA member schools in a May special ballot.

To receive approval and be implemented, the proposal must be approved by both a majority of all member schools — 178 or more — as well as a majority in each class affected. To do this, it must be approved by 17 or more 6A schools, 17 or more 5A schools, 33 or more 4A schools, 33 or more 2A schools and 49 or more 1A schools. High school principals cast the votes.

Burger said the decision for each voting principal is certainly a difficult one.

“What’s best for the state is not necessarily the best for each school,” Burger said. “It is definitely a hard decision.”

If approved, the new classification model would be implemented in the 2018-19 school year.