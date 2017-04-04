Local election ‘falls’ this year

Two city, three school board positions are up for re-election

A change in Kansas law has moved local elections — such as those held for city officials and school board members — from spring to fall. A number of such positions are up for re-election in this area.

Two positions on the Sabetha City Commission are up for re-election: Mayor and Commissioner of Finance.

Doug Clark currently holds the position of Mayor. Clark says he plans to run for re-election.

Maridel Wittmer currently holds the Commissioner of Finance position. The Herald was unable to reach Wittmer regarding whether she plans to run for re-election.

Three positions on the Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education are up for re-election: Position 2, Position 4 and Position 6.

Jeff DeMint currently holds Position 2, which generally covers the area within Sabetha city limits north of Main Street. The Herald was unable to reach DeMint regarding whether he plans to run for re-election.

Ed Reznicek currently holds Position 4, which generally covers the area south of Highway 36. Reznicek says he plans to run for re-election.

Kent Kuckelman currently holds Position 6, which generally covers the Axtell area. Kuckelman says he does not plan to run for re-election.

“I think someone else deserves the opportunity to have the experiences I’ve had,” Kuckelman said.

Any person interested in filing for one of these positions must file by Thursday, June 1. Contact Sabetha City Hall at 785-284-2158, or the Nemaha County Clerk at 785-336-2170 for more information.

If required, the Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1. The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Election Change

This is the first local government election held since HB 2104 was signed into law in June 2015. This law moves all elections for office holders of local governments currently held in the spring of odd-numbered years to the fall of odd-numbered years.

Election timelines will mirror those of the general elections held in even-numbered years. Primary elections will be held the first Tuesday in August, and the general election will be held on the Tuesday following the first Monday of November.

In essence, this means that the local elections that would have been held in April 2017 will now be held in November 2017. The bill specifies that those positions that would expire at any time in 2017 now expire on the second Monday in January 2018.