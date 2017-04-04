Nemaha County Sheriff 4.3.2017

ARRESTS

Anthony R. Newcomb was released on March 29 on $50,000 OR bond with a court date of 11:30 a.m. April 27. He was turned over to the custody of Richardson County Nebraska for their warrant of felony forgery.

Travis Kirkendall, 42, of Falls City, Neb., was arrested on March 29 by NMSO on failure to appear warrant. Kirkendall was released on March 29 on $5,000 surety bond with a court date of 9:15 a.m. on April 6.

Jesse S. Hartter, 23, of Morrill was arrested by NMSO on March 31 for the offense of probation violation. Hartter remains in custody.

Dustin M. Barrett, 29, of Oneida was arrested by NMSO on April 2 for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine and driving while revoked. He remains in custody.

ACCIDENTS

At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, Bernice A. Glissman, 70, of Centralia was traveling westbound on 120th Road, 1/2 mile west of Kansas Highway 63 when she struck a deer. She was driving a 2013 Ford Edge. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.