Sabetha alumna to participate in leadership event

Washburn University student and Sabetha alumna Sarah Edelman will join multiple students from universities across the state to participate in the event titled, “Taking Leadership to the Legislature.”

The students will demonstrate how they have applied leadership skills to create change in Kansas communities during the inaugural event, which is hosted by the University of Kansas Institute for Leadership Studies.

Hosted at the Capitol on Tuesday, April 4, the new event is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase the broad effect of leadership studies throughout the state. Legislators, Capitol staff and the public are invited to view the projects and interact with students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the first-floor rotunda. Nearly 25 projects will be on display.

Students will be representing Kansas University, Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University and Washburn University.

Tim Aspleaf, a senior from Overland Park majoring in political science and minoring in leadership studies, coordinated the event as a year-long independent study project.

For more information on the event, contact the Institute for Leadership Studies at leadershipstudies@ku.edu.