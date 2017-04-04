breaking news New

Supporters of Spotlight Auction are appreciated

We wish to extend a great big thank you to the following supporters of the 4-H fundraiser called the Spotlight Auction. Every year we ask them to donate goods and services to be auctioned off over the radio and every year they have responded with a yes. We are given amazing support from our Brown County businesses. Please give them the same support.

AC Oil

Allan C Ross Family Dentistry

American Family Insurance

Austin Madison Construction

Arrow Theatre

Baker Electric

Bestway Inc

Better Beef Day Committee

Blaise Fitness

Bling on the Nails

Breadeaux Pizza

Brown County Title Company

Brown/Atchison Electric Cooperative

Bruna Implement

Bunck Seed Farms

Buzz Cafe

C&K Service

Cackle Hatchery

Capstan Ag Systems Inc.

Caseys General Store

Central Auto Parts

Champs Insurance

Chapel Oaks

Chartier Seed

Citizens State Bank

City of Hiawatha

City of Horton

Clement Properties LLC

Community Nat’l Bank

Compton Hardware & Lbr.

Country Cabin

Cozy Cafe

Daily Perk

Davie’s Oil Inc.

Deb’s Images

Maxine Rice

Design Your Own

Dishon Maple Chaney

Doug Bunck Ent, DBE

Downtown Coffee Co.

Dr Pepper

Dr. Eric McPeak

Dr. Gary Hochstetler

East Hills Mall

Edelmans

Edward Jones

El Canelo’s

Everest 4-Leaf Clovers

Everest Cafe

Fairview Willing Workers

Farm Bureau

Farmer’s State Bank

Farr Chiropractic

Fender Mender

Fiabesco

Finley Miller Cashman Schmitt LLP

First St Bar & Grill

Freedom Hospice

Garrett Country Mart

Giggle Girls Cakery

Golden Eagle Casino

Grandma’s Depot

Grimm’s Garden

Gus Restaurant

Hack’s Meat Shack

Hair Den

Hammersmith Mfg

Hardware Hank

Heartland Realty

Hiawatha Chamber

Hiawatha Comm Hospital

Hiawatha Family Dentistry

Hiawatha Farm & Home

Hiawatha FFA

Hiawatha Ford

Hiawatha Implement

Hiawatha National Bank

Hiawatha Tire & Lube

Hiawatha World

Holton Meat Processing

Horton FFA Greenhouse

Horton Headlight

Horton National Bank

IAO Electric

I Do Hair-Jan

I Do Hair-Misti

Horton Thriftway

Just For You Jewelry

Kansas Preferred Insurance

KC Royals

KC Tbones

KC Zoo

Keith & Denise Olsen & girls

Kent Wege

KEX RX

Kidwell Chiropractic

Kimmi’s Construction

Kimmi’s Custom Woodworking

KNZA Radio

Kramer & Assoc. CPA

KW Mfg Co

Lakeside Sports Shop

Lang Diesel

Lasting Creations

Lentz Express

Linda Lierz

Lori’s Embroidery

Los Jarochas

Mainstreet Flower Shoppe

Mane Street Salon

Marianne Schmitt

McDonalds – Hiawatha

Midwest Ready Mix

Midwest Tax Service

Miss Bella & Friends

Mission Lake Country Club

Modern Sunflowers

Molt Accounting & Tax Svc.

Monson Hardware

Morrill & Janes Bank

Morrill Tip Top

Mt Zion Rustlers

New China Restaurant

Omaha Zoo

O’Reillys Auto Store

Orschelns Farm & Home

Pederson Seed & Services

Physical & Resp. Therapy Services LLC

Pine Tree Acres

Pizza Hut-Hiawatha

Pizza Hut-Sabetha

Pony Express Comm. Bank

R Bar B

Rahe Welding

Ram Exterminators

Rainbow Communications

RSP Rod Paden

Sabetha Herald

Sagebrush Self Storage LLC

Sarah Kathryn’s Antiques & Home Decor

SBS Insurance

Schenk Process LLC.

Schumann Financial

Shelter Insurance-Dan Lierz

Shockley Implement

Skyview Equipment

Sonic Drive-In

State Farm Ins.-Ryan Meiniger

Steve’s Quick Lube

Steve’s Tractor Repair

STR Auto Parts

Subway – Hiawatha

Summit Farms Inc.

Sweet Pro

Sycamore Springs

The Electric City Emporium

The Eye Doctors

The Lemon Tree

Tice Healthmart

Tom & Tere Bunck

Total Entertainment

Tres Soles Medispa

Union State Bank

United Bank & Trust

Unruh Construction

Valley Grain & Fertilizer

Willich Auto Repair

Willis All Stars

Window Box Cottage

Wisch Designs

The Sabetha Herald3511 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password