Supporters of Spotlight Auction are appreciated
We wish to extend a great big thank you to the following supporters of the 4-H fundraiser called the Spotlight Auction. Every year we ask them to donate goods and services to be auctioned off over the radio and every year they have responded with a yes. We are given amazing support from our Brown County businesses. Please give them the same support.
AC Oil
Allan C Ross Family Dentistry
American Family Insurance
Austin Madison Construction
Arrow Theatre
Baker Electric
Bestway Inc
Better Beef Day Committee
Blaise Fitness
Bling on the Nails
Breadeaux Pizza
Brown County Title Company
Brown/Atchison Electric Cooperative
Bruna Implement
Bunck Seed Farms
Buzz Cafe
C&K Service
Cackle Hatchery
Capstan Ag Systems Inc.
Caseys General Store
Central Auto Parts
Champs Insurance
Chapel Oaks
Chartier Seed
Citizens State Bank
City of Hiawatha
City of Horton
Clement Properties LLC
Community Nat’l Bank
Compton Hardware & Lbr.
Country Cabin
Cozy Cafe
Daily Perk
Davie’s Oil Inc.
Deb’s Images
Maxine Rice
Design Your Own
Dishon Maple Chaney
Doug Bunck Ent, DBE
Downtown Coffee Co.
Dr Pepper
Dr. Eric McPeak
Dr. Gary Hochstetler
East Hills Mall
Edelmans
Edward Jones
El Canelo’s
Everest 4-Leaf Clovers
Everest Cafe
Fairview Willing Workers
Farm Bureau
Farmer’s State Bank
Farr Chiropractic
Fender Mender
Fiabesco
Finley Miller Cashman Schmitt LLP
First St Bar & Grill
Freedom Hospice
Garrett Country Mart
Giggle Girls Cakery
Golden Eagle Casino
Grandma’s Depot
Grimm’s Garden
Gus Restaurant
Hack’s Meat Shack
Hair Den
Hammersmith Mfg
Hardware Hank
Heartland Realty
Hiawatha Chamber
Hiawatha Comm Hospital
Hiawatha Family Dentistry
Hiawatha Farm & Home
Hiawatha FFA
Hiawatha Ford
Hiawatha Implement
Hiawatha National Bank
Hiawatha Tire & Lube
Hiawatha World
Holton Meat Processing
Horton FFA Greenhouse
Horton Headlight
Horton National Bank
IAO Electric
I Do Hair-Jan
I Do Hair-Misti
Horton Thriftway
Just For You Jewelry
Kansas Preferred Insurance
KC Royals
KC Tbones
KC Zoo
Keith & Denise Olsen & girls
Kent Wege
KEX RX
Kidwell Chiropractic
Kimmi’s Construction
Kimmi’s Custom Woodworking
KNZA Radio
Kramer & Assoc. CPA
KW Mfg Co
Lakeside Sports Shop
Lang Diesel
Lasting Creations
Lentz Express
Linda Lierz
Lori’s Embroidery
Los Jarochas
Mainstreet Flower Shoppe
Mane Street Salon
Marianne Schmitt
McDonalds – Hiawatha
Midwest Ready Mix
Midwest Tax Service
Miss Bella & Friends
Mission Lake Country Club
Modern Sunflowers
Molt Accounting & Tax Svc.
Monson Hardware
Morrill & Janes Bank
Morrill Tip Top
Mt Zion Rustlers
New China Restaurant
Omaha Zoo
O’Reillys Auto Store
Orschelns Farm & Home
Pederson Seed & Services
Physical & Resp. Therapy Services LLC
Pine Tree Acres
Pizza Hut-Hiawatha
Pizza Hut-Sabetha
Pony Express Comm. Bank
R Bar B
Rahe Welding
Ram Exterminators
Rainbow Communications
RSP Rod Paden
Sabetha Herald
Sagebrush Self Storage LLC
Sarah Kathryn’s Antiques & Home Decor
SBS Insurance
Schenk Process LLC.
Schumann Financial
Shelter Insurance-Dan Lierz
Shockley Implement
Skyview Equipment
Sonic Drive-In
State Farm Ins.-Ryan Meiniger
Steve’s Quick Lube
Steve’s Tractor Repair
STR Auto Parts
Subway – Hiawatha
Summit Farms Inc.
Sweet Pro
Sycamore Springs
The Electric City Emporium
The Eye Doctors
The Lemon Tree
Tice Healthmart
Tom & Tere Bunck
Total Entertainment
Tres Soles Medispa
Union State Bank
United Bank & Trust
Unruh Construction
Valley Grain & Fertilizer
Willich Auto Repair
Willis All Stars
Window Box Cottage
Wisch Designs
