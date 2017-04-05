Brown County Commission

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, April 3. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles and Sandy Carter. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

The Kickapoo Tribe is asking for a letter of support from the commission for the Kickapoo Tribal Water Rights. A conference call was made with Nathan Heiman of Senator Jerry Moran’s office and Adam York of Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins’ office. Steve Moore, Attorney for the Kickapoo Tribe, Tracy Streeter, Director of the Kansas Water office, and David Barfield, Kansas Dept of Agriculture each spoke to the group.

A discussion followed with the following people in attendance: Russell Bradley, Kickapoo Tribal Treasurer; Fred Thomas, Vice Chairman of Kickapoo Tribe; Mike Nichols, City of Hiawatha Administrator; Toni Hull, City of Hiawatha Commissioner; Bill Collins, City of Hiawatha Commissioner; Rex Lockwood, Brown County Farm Bureau; Gwen Winter, Co. Coordinator Brown County Farm Bureau; Greg Strube, Brown County Farm Bureau; Glenn Hennigan and Rodney Lierz, Brown No. 7 Watershed; Linda Lierz, landowner; and Rodney Rice, Shelby Rice, Jake Geiger, Bruce Rinkes and Roger Ploeger, all Brown County land owners.

A decision on the letter of support was tabled until next week.

David Luke with KCAMP Liability Insurance presented the commission with a dividend check of $5,965 and updated the commission on the last year.

Department Report

Deputy Sheriff Randy Linck reported that there are 22 inmates – 15 males and seven females – in the County Jail.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners held a five-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Lippold, Boyles and Carter. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

The commissioners allowed Sandy Carter to take minutes in the absence of Gormley.

The commission reviewed and approved the March 31 minutes.

The commissioners signed a letter of support for NEK-CAP Emergency Shelter Grant.

The next regular meeting was held Monday, April 10. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.