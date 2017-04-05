Former Sabethan receives Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award

Four Kansas State University faculty members are winners of the 2017 Commerce Bank and W.T. Kemper Foundation Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award.

This year’s award recipients are Bradley Burenheide, associate professor of curriculum and instruction and associate director of the Center for Social Studies Education; Sabri Ciftci, associate professor of political science and Michael W. Suleiman chair; Cathie Lavis, associate professor and extension specialist of landscape management; and Bryan Orthel,assistant professor of interior design and interior design program coordinator.

Burenheide, formerly of Sabetha, has served students in many ways, including by participating in the College of Education’s Open/Alternative Resource Initiative. Through the initiative, he developed an iBook for one of his courses, Secondary Social Studies Methods, which is saving students $4,200 a year.

Burenheide also teaches Secondary Social Studies Practicum and Student Teaching Internship, and he is an Honors Program adviser. He gave an in-depth interview for the college’s documentary film, “Dawn of Day: Stories from the Underground Railroad.”

Additionally, he was co-organizer of the College of Education’s 2017 “We the People,” which drew the largest number of participants in the event’s 30-year history. He presented “Let’s Ramp Up Social Studies Education” at the fifth annual Social Studies Symposium.

Burenheide earned his bachelor’s from Ottawa University, his master’s from Fort Hays State University and his doctorate from Kansas State University.

Sponsored by the William T. Kemper Foundation and the Commerce Bancshares Foundation and coordinated through the Kansas State University Foundation, the awards include a $2,500 honorarium.

“Commerce Bank and the William T. Kemper Foundation have partnered with K-State for over 20 years to support excellent education of undergraduate students,” said Tom Giller, chairman of Commerce Bank, Manhattan. “We are pleased to continue this tradition by honoring these four exceptional educators for the way they prioritize students.”

University President Richard Myers said supporting exemplary faculty helps the university achieve its goals for the future.

“It’s a pleasure to recognize our extraordinary educators, and I am grateful to Commerce Bank and the William T. Kemper Foundation for partnering with us to honor them,” Myers said. “The support we receive from the community is fundamental as K-State continues making progress toward our goal of becoming a Top 50 public research university by 2025.”

The award winners will be recognized at the All-University Awards Program on May 1.