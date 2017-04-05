Memories 4.12.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, April 8, 1892

It is an encouraging sign in Kansas to note the absence of the foolish resubmission cry that has distinguished the Democratic part of the state for the last ten years. The Bourbons of the party may yet take it up and force it into the platform, but if they are wise they will let it die and take a stand in favor of the proposition to frame a new constitution. A whiskey platform never won a battle in Kansas and never will. – K.C. Star

The Berwick school district has just purchased for their school house a fine new bell. It is of bell metal, and will cost fifty dollars, when placed in position. Of this thirty dollars has been raised by means of entertainments, and the remainder is provided by the district.

Men do not seem to care much about exercising the privilege of suffrage. Men within a block of the polling place here last Monday did not take the trouble to walk down the hall and express their choice for city officers. This would seem to indicate a surprising indifference among the sterning sex to political matters.

In the recent storm, the rood of the opera house at Pawnee, Neb., was blown off and a troupe was stranded here for a day as they could not keep their engagement in Pawnee on account of the catastrophe.

100 years ago

Thursday, April 12, 1917

Last Friday Bert Horton arrived from Van Buren, Ind., with a card of five registered Holstein cattle. He already has a Holstein bull that captured the prize at the last Fall Festival. The car of livestock cost him a thousand dollars. At that he bought the Holstein’s from his brother-in-law, W. C. Booze, who is closing out his Holstein herd. Mrs. Booze is a daughter of Tom McDonald of Sabetha. Her husband has made money in the oil business. Bert intends to build up a herd of Holsteins.

Herbert Brumbaugh was operated on for adenoids by Dr. Dillingham last week. Dr. Dillingham has had several such operations within the week. All patients doing finely and Herb is back in school busier than ever.

Some men have the worst luck. A brave wife asked the prettiest peach in the orchard to go to dinner with her husband, when she herself was unable to go, and then the peach refused.

Here are the new members of the “Horsethief” lodge elected Thursday night: Guy Orr, Andy Meisner, Jake Marmet, Paul Baurele, Ernest Pfleider, Charles Runyon, E. L. Bird, Harry Kistner, Carl Windrum, Lou Kistner and Louie Schneider, Jr.

75 years ago

Wednesday, April 8, 1942

The War Department has notified Mr. and Mrs. L. E. Skinner of Sabetha that their son Haley Skinner, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps, is missing. He was among those on the U.S.S. Langley when she sunk south of Java on February 27. Announcement of the sinking was made in daily papers Saturday morning, the same day the Skinners were notified.

Supt. W. O. Stark does not believe the Sabetha school system is going to suffer seriously as a result of the war, although there will, of course, be some problems notably a shortage of men instructors.

Nemaha county’s tire quota for April was so large that Clifford W. Baldwin, county tire administrator, called Topeka headquarters to make sure it is correct. Last week The Herald announced Sabetha’s largest quota of 60 retread casings for passenger cars and six each of new casings, retreads and tubes for trucks and buses. Similar increases go to other towns of the county and to the rural areas. It is believed the quota is large enough to take care of about everyone who must have tires and can qualify.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, April 11, 1967

George Ackerman of Sabetha is one of ten Kansas Farm Bureau leaders in Washington, D.C., this week conferring with members of the Kansas Congressional delegation, United States Department of Agriculture officials and officers of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Jerry Troxell of Emporia State and Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Suhr of Omaha were week end guests in the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Troxell and family. Mrs. Suhr remained to spend the week.

The city election in Bern was a very light voting day with 42 registered. Results were as follows: John Nebgan, mayor; council members, Emil Strahm, C. O. Meyer, Ben Leuthold, Darrel Cox and Ralph Wetzel; police judge, Glenn Cutshall; Howard Harter and Victor Krainbill, school board positions for Unified District 488. Evidently folks weren’t reading their papers well enough for there were only four country votes on the school board positions. Guess we were all thinking that we weren’t involved in the Bern city election, but the school board members were to have been elected by all of the Bern school district.

In this county Friday night, entry was made into Wetmore school, a padlocked fireproof vault was opened. The loss was placed at $274.38 in cash and stamps, the cash including class and athletic fund items. Twelve checks made payable to the school were also taken.

Burglars burned their way through the safe of the First National Bank of Summerfield Thursday and escaped with $11,981.42 but had to leave behind several large piles of coins that had melted into silver heaps from the heat of the cutting torch.

We do teasing and bouffant hair styling. Haxton Beauty Shop – Adv.

Chuck Livengood returned to Ft. Knox, Ky. Monday morning after spending his furlough with relatives here. Mr. and Mrs. Forest Payne spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. Langdon Livengood, Chuck and Lee at Morrill. Chuck will complete his enlistment in June.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 8, 1992

Work is continuing on the new Sabetha Middle School. Board of education members decided Monday evening to sponsor a contest among SMS students to determine a name for the street going by the school.

A Sabetha company has benefited from the use of loans for the U.S. Small Business Administration to finance its initial building and for three further expansions. Extru-Tech Inc. president Kenneth Matson and vice president Ernest Keehn applied for the loans on the suggestion of Kurt Saylor, president of Morrill State Bank and Trust Company of Sabetha.

A Kansas Army National Guard field artillery battalion based in northeast Kansas will gain about 65 infantry soldiers for retraining as artillerymen as the result of a battalion reorganization that got underway this month.

(Advertisement): Catch a Book, How to find Time to Read. 1. Talk Less. 2. Carry a book in your purse. 3. If you can’t sleep, read. 4. Get up 15 minutes earlier to read. 5. Keep a book handy to pick up while in the kitchen, if TV is boring, or whenever you have a moment. 6. Read while you wait for someone. 7. Read while you wait in the office of your dentist, doctor or lawyer. 8. Keep a book in your car in case of traffic jams or repair waits. 9. Take a book with you on vacations and hikes. 10. Remember that a book in the hand is worth two in the bookcase. National Library Week – April 5-11, 1992.

Sabetha Kids Wrestling Club members participating in the state competition at Topeka included Jacob Eisenbise, Andy Montgomery, Cheryl Meyer, Jay Herrmann, Shane Meister, Aaron Georg, Nolan Campbell, Steven Lehwald, Matt Pyle, Drew Streit, Ryan Hill and Chad Hill.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 11, 2007

James Edward and Rosetta Louise Bartram of Berwick celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Feb. 24 at the Northridge Church in Sabetha. They were married Feb. 6, 1942, in Hiawatha.

Kaleb Koch and Matt Hall captured first and second place in individual scoring with scores of 80 and 81, respectively, at the Wamego Invitational Golf Tournament. As a team, the Bluejays placed second out of 10 teams, with a team score of 549.

Washburn University sophomore Laura Girton of Sabetha will be a participant in Cabaret 2007 at Washburn University. A soprano, Girton is a member of the Washburn Women’s Chorus.