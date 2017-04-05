Nemaha County Commission

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, April 3, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

The commissioners accepted the resignation of Scott Strathman as the Reilly Township Treasurer and the resignation of Steven Hermesch as the Reilly Township Clerk, and appointed Hermesch as the Reilly Township Treasurer and Robert Steinlage as the Reilly Township Clerk, effective immediately. Commissioners signed the appointment letters as presented.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that he received a cost estimate from Geocore Services, Inc. to monitor the well sampling done at the Nemaha County Landfill. Commissioners approved the estimate at a cost of $5,982.

Ronnebaum still has not been told what it will cost to repair the trash truck that is used to pick up cardboard for recycling. He also let commissioners know that he would prefer to go ahead and purchase a used trash truck to replace this truck. Commissioners approved the purchase of a used 2007 Freightliner trash truck from Elliott Equipment Company at a cost of $35,150. This cost is to be paid out of the county’s Capital Outlay Fund.

Ronnebaum is trying to get quotes on what it would cost to put concrete in the base of a portion of the Sabetha-Wetmore Road.

Ronnebaum received two quotes to overlay a six-mile stretch of county road located south of Centralia along G Road and along 56th Road. Bettis Asphalt and Construction, Inc. bid $896,310; and Hall Brothers, Inc. bid $810,611. Commissioners made no decision concerning these quotes at this time.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that 17 inmates are being held at the Nemaha County Jail, and five individuals were booked in this past week.

Vernon said he is still working on hiring two additional correction officers in the Sheriff’s Office.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans and Seneca Dietary Manager Alane Bloom spoke to commissioners about purchasing new food trays, a sealer, and a label maker for the Nutrition Center to use with the Meals on Wheels Program. The commissioners approved these purchases from Oliver Packaging and Equipment Company at a cost of $3,032.

Yunghans and Bloom also let commissioners know that they will be honoring the volunteers for the Meals on Wheels Program on Monday, April 24. Commissioners agreed to pay for t-shirts for the volunteers out of the Commissioners Fund for this event.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners had no county business to discuss with him at this time.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the March 27 meeting; Henry abstained from the vote because he had to leave the March 27 meeting early before it was adjourned.

Chairman Tim Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

The board reviewed and approved vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of March.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held at 9 a.m. Monday, April 10. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.