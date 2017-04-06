Century Farm Program applications available

Submitted by Betty Bergman

Tradition and heritage is a big part of what makes agriculture such an attractive way of life for so many Kansans. The lifeblood of our existence – the farms and ranches in Kansas – provide food, fuel and fiber for the world.

The history of these farms and ranches is rich, with many stories to tell. In that spirit, Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s leading agriculture advocacy organization, is launching the seventeenth year of its program to honor those family farms that have been passed down this heritage for more than a century.

The Kansas Farm Bureau “Century Farm” program will recognize family farms whose current owner/operator is related to the owner/operator of the farm in 1917 or before. Qualifying farmers will receive a farm sign designating “Century Farm” status and recognition from Kansas Farm Bureau.

“As farmers and ranchers, we are proud of our legacy and heritage,” said Rich Felts, Kansas Farm Bureau president. “The Century Farm program helps others better appreciate the strong family ties and tradition we hold so dear.”

Since the year 2000, more than 2,500 family farms qualified for the Farm Bureau Century Farm designation.

The deadline for consideration is May 15, 2017. Applications are available at the Nemaha County Farm Bureau office in Seneca or on the KFB website, http://www.kfb.org/centuryfarm/default.htm. For more information, please call 785-336-2341.