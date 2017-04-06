Dean Steven Lehwald

1 Bern Community Cafe Building Fundraiser Bern Community Cafe Building Fundraiser Starts: 5:00 pm Ends: - 7:30 pm Location: Bern Community Building, 416 Main St, Bern, KS 66408, USA

Ducks Unlimited Membership Banquet Ducks Unlimited Membership Banquet Starts: 5:30 pm Ends: - 8:00 pm Location: Knights of Columbus Hall, Seneca, KS

Sabetha High School PLay Sabetha High School PLay Starts: 7:00 pm Ends: - 9:00 pm Location: Sabetha Middle School, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

23 Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

Coffeehouse at Morrill Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building

Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.

Nemaha County Commission Meeting Nemaha County Commission Meeting Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:30 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Sabetha City Commission Meeting Sabetha City Commission Meeting Starts: 6:00 pm Ends: - 7:00 pm Location: Sabetha City Hall, Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

Exercise Class Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
Free to the public.

Free to the public. Description: More details...

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Game Day Game Day Starts: 12:00 pm Ends: - 3:00 pm Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Women's Bible Study Women's Bible Study Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States

Women's Bible Study Women's Bible Study Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States
United Brethren in Christ Church

Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome. Description: More details...

Exercise Class Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Free to the public. Description: More details...

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Cancer Support Group Cancer Support Group Starts: 7:00 pm Ends: - 8:00 pm Location: 201 South 4th Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States

Cancer Support Group Cancer Support Group Starts: 7:00 pm Ends: - 8:00 pm Location: 201 South 4th Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States
In Morrison Speech Clinic

