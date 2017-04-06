breaking news New

Steven and Anne Lehwald of Lenexa are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Dean Steven Lehwald. Dean was born on Nov. 22, 2016, in Olathe. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19-3/4 inches long. He is welcomed home by big sister Sadie Anne.

Paternal grandmother is Debbie Lehwald of Sabetha. Maternal grandparents are Chuck and Karen Seago of Overland Park. Great-grandmothers are Patty Lehwald of Sabetha, and Rita Seago of Kansas City.

The Sabetha Herald 4/12/2017

