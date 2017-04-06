Distributions continue increasing locally

Sabetha continues to see increased sales tax receipt revenues, according to the March County/City Local Sales Tax Distribution Report released by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The state issues these distributions two months after collection, so the March distribution is a reflection of January sales.

So far in Fiscal Year 2017 — the time period from July 2016 through March 2017 — Sabetha has recorded a 13.3 percent increase in sales tax distributions. With a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, Sabetha’s FY 2017 distributions are $350,532.16.

Sabetha also saw higher sales tax distributions in the month of March alone — $36,355.40 — a 14.5 percent increase over the $31,746.92 collected in March 2016.

Area cities Hiawatha and Holton both also have experienced overall FY 2017 increases — a 1.9 percent bump for Hiawatha, and a 12.7 percent increase for Holton. Meanwhile, Seneca has recorded a 2.6 percent drop in sales tax distributions so far this fiscal year.

County Figures

Nemaha and Jackson counties also have experienced increased sales tax distributions so far in FY 2017.

Nemaha County, with a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, has recorded $1,466,981.56 in sales tax in FY 2017 — 10.7 percent more than FY 2016. In March alone, however, Nemaha had a slight drop from $158,027.05 in 2016, to $151,752.49 in 2017.

Jackson County, with a local sales tax rate of 1.4 percent, has experienced an 8.2 percent increase in FY 2017 sales tax distributions — $1,268,931.10 in FY 2017. Jackson County also saw a 7.6 percent increase in March sales tax distributions, bringing in $134,326.76 last month.

Brown County has experienced a negligible decrease so far in FY 2017.

Brown County, with a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, has recorded $1,351,205.20 in sales tax in FY 2017 — slightly higher than FY 2016. In the month of March alone, Brown County was down from $160,291.04 in 2016 to $97,047.04 in 2017.