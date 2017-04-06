breaking news New

Golf team starts season with second place finish at Wamego

The varsity golf team places second at their first meet of the 2017 season in Wamego on Tuesday, April 4. Pictured are (L-R) David Pierson, Jesse Burger, Garrett Scott, Noah Garber, Brendan Rokey and Reese Lierz.

The Sabetha Bluejays teed their season off on Tuesday, April 4, in Wamego. After 18 holes, the Bluejays brought home a second place finish; and four out of the six Bluejay golfers placed in the top 10 individually.

Despite the rainy conditions, Head Coach Scott Burger said the team played well.

“Wamego was a good meet for us,” he said. “The conditions were trying. It rained all day and our golfers were mentally tough. We lost to one of the better 4A teams in the state on their home course, so it was a very good first meet.”

As a team, the Bluejays finished second with a four-man score of 334, being beat by Wamego with a score of 325. Other team results are as follows: Tonganoxie, third, 349; Clay Center, fourth, 368; Concordia, fifth, 382; Abilene, sixth, 390; Rossville, seventh, 408; Chapman/Perry, eighth, 422; Marysville, ninth, 456; and St. Marys, 10th, 462.

Sophomore Jesse Burger finished the day with a seventh place finish over all. He shot a 39 on the front nine and 42 on the back nine for a score of 81. Senior Reese Lierz placed eighth with a score of 82. junior Garrett Scott placed ninth with a score of 83, and freshman David Pierson finished in 10th place with a score of 88. Senior Brendan Rokey followed closely behind with a score of 88 as well.

The golf team hosted the Sabetha Golf Invitational on Monday, April 10. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time. The Bluejays will travel to Jeff West on Monday, April 17, for the Big 7 golf meet.

Wamego Invitational 4.4.2017

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

7-

Jesse Burger

81

8-

Reese Lierz

82

9-

Garrett Scott

83

10-

David Pierson

88

Brendan Rokey

88

Noah Garber

102

4-MAN VARSITY TEAM RESULTS

1-

Wamego

325

2-

Sabetha

334

3-

Tonganoxie

349

4-

Clay Center

368

5-

Concordia

382

6-

Abilene

390

7-

Rossville

408

8-

Chapman/Perry

422

9-

Marysville

456

10-

St. Marys

462

Heather Stewart237 Posts

Heather Stewart is a reporter for The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2015. She specializes in court and sports reporting, as well as photography. Heather is a 2011 Kansas State University graduate with a degree in psychology. She lives in Sabetha with her husband.

