Golf team starts season with second place finish at Wamego

The Sabetha Bluejays teed their season off on Tuesday, April 4, in Wamego. After 18 holes, the Bluejays brought home a second place finish; and four out of the six Bluejay golfers placed in the top 10 individually.

Despite the rainy conditions, Head Coach Scott Burger said the team played well.

“Wamego was a good meet for us,” he said. “The conditions were trying. It rained all day and our golfers were mentally tough. We lost to one of the better 4A teams in the state on their home course, so it was a very good first meet.”

As a team, the Bluejays finished second with a four-man score of 334, being beat by Wamego with a score of 325. Other team results are as follows: Tonganoxie, third, 349; Clay Center, fourth, 368; Concordia, fifth, 382; Abilene, sixth, 390; Rossville, seventh, 408; Chapman/Perry, eighth, 422; Marysville, ninth, 456; and St. Marys, 10th, 462.

Sophomore Jesse Burger finished the day with a seventh place finish over all. He shot a 39 on the front nine and 42 on the back nine for a score of 81. Senior Reese Lierz placed eighth with a score of 82. junior Garrett Scott placed ninth with a score of 83, and freshman David Pierson finished in 10th place with a score of 88. Senior Brendan Rokey followed closely behind with a score of 88 as well.

The golf team hosted the Sabetha Golf Invitational on Monday, April 10. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time. The Bluejays will travel to Jeff West on Monday, April 17, for the Big 7 golf meet.