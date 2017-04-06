Morrill City Council 3.20.17

The Morrill City Council met in regular session on March 20, with members Todd Gruber, Dan Halstead, Mary Meyer, Miles Ploeger and Robert Wahwasuck present. Mayor Roger Price presided. Superintendent Lee Wymer was absent.

Minutes and vouchers were approved.

Mayor Roger Price said Wymer is going to look further into line separators as the ones he had previously looked at will not work with his truck.

The council decided to allow the Brown County Prevention Alliance to put a prevention sign on the tennis court fence.

The clerk mentioned all council positions will be open at the upcoming election.

The council reviewed the delinquent account list. It was decided to shut off three accounts if payments are not made.