Pauline Wisdom

Pauline H. Wisdom, 100, of Sabetha died Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Sabetha Community Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1916, to Robert and Fannie (Hock) Wempe in Seneca. She attended school in Seneca and worked on the family farm and dairy business. She was married to Irvin Wisdom on Nov. 26, 1935. They established a home near Bern. To this union were born three children: Vonda, Ronald and Eldon. They moved to a rented farm south of Sabetha, where they lived until the house was destroyed by a fire in December 1949. They then purchased a farm north of Goff, where they lived for 30 years until retiring and moving to Sabetha.

Pauline spent all of her married life as a home maker. She enjoyed gardening and especially flowers, of which she had many. She was also a seamstress, knitter, crocheted, and hand quilted until the age of 90. Her quilts went to many states and seven to Hawaii with always a waiting list. She quilted for more than 80 years. She was a member of the United Brethren Church in Sabetha.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Irvin Wisdom on Oct. 23, 1999; her daughter, Vonda McClain on Dec. 20, 1994; a sister, Virginia Studer; and a grandson, Ricky McClain on Dec. 18, 2012.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Marie) Wisdom of Silver Lake and Eldon (Anita) Wisdom of Concordia; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Visitation will be Wednesday morning from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be made in the Sabetha Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sabetha Community Hospital, sent in care of the Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 4/12/2017z