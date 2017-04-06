Volunteers to ‘Clean Up’ Sabetha

Sabetha’s annual Citywide Clean Up is slated for Wednesday, April 26. Items placed near the curb by 8 a.m. on this date will be collected by volunteers.

If a resident plans to set out a large item or appliance, he or she should call City Dispatch at 785-284-2158 to schedule pick-up of that item. Items that will not be picked up include the following: hazardous materials, motors, tires, noxious waste, paint and oil cans, yard waste, construction material or everyday trash. Set aside anything containing batteries or metal.

This service is free to all Sabetha residents, provided by the City of Sabetha, Sabetha Chamber of Commerce, Sabetha High School seniors, and many other businesses and volunteers who donate time and supplies.

Anyone who would like to volunteer time or supplies — such as trucks, trailers, food and drinks, etc. — can contact the City of Sabetha at 785-285-2158.