He will stop eventually, Part III

After the Chamois got to his feet, he began a steady climb up the mountain. He was now above the tree line. He was easy to spot. The problem was that we would be just as easy to spot, because we were running out of cover.

We paralleled the Chamois as he moved to the north. He had covered about a quarter of a mile and then just as quickly as he vacated the previous area he plopped back down on the ground. He was broadside to us and lying down about 600 yards away.

We stayed down in the brush and moved to our left, slinking in the shadows slowly and methodically. We were now directly below him. I dropped my backpack to the ground and took off my coat. There were some shrubs up the slope that would hide our approach.

We dropped down and began to crawl up the slope. We needed to cover about 50 yards to get close enough to pull off a shot. Bernard took off crawling on his belly. I dropped to the ground and followed up behind him, all the while cradling the rifle in my arms. We covered the distance rather quickly.

Bernard put his backpack down in front of me, and I nestled in and began to get comfortable. Bernard put his binoculars on the ram. As I put my eye to the scope I was surprised to find a large clump of tussock grass blocking the vitals of the unsuspecting Chamois. There was no conversation between the two of us. Bernard was waiting for me to pull the trigger. He had no idea that I did not have a clear shooting lane.

“What are you waiting for?” Bernard whispered.

“There is a clump of grass right in the way,” I answered.

“Shoot through it!” Bernard replied rather urgently.

Just as I put my cheek back to the stock the Chamois hopped up and stared right at us. At the same instant, we both flattened out on the ground. The Chamois then took off at a trot to our left. Within 100 yards, the ram dropped down over a ridge and was gone!

“Why didn’t you shoot?” Bernard asked.

“I was not comfortable shooting through the grass,” I said.

I could tell that Bernard was not happy with me. We hopped up, grabbed our gear and took off on a trot, attempting to catch up with the nervous goat.

We covered about a quarter of a mile and found ourselves at the bottom of a gully that wound its way up the slope. There was a small stream running down the middle of the gully. I could feel the cool air in my face. It felt good after walking about three miles in the last hour at a rather brisk pace.

We glassed the slope above us. At about the same time, we both spotted the Chamois bedded down. He was about 400 yards above us, and he was facing off to our left. He was lying broadside to us and did not have a clue we were in the vicinity.

We dropped our gear once again and dropped down to our hands and knees. We began a slow crawl to a small ridge just above us. From that point we would be within 300 yards of the ram. We covered the distance in no time and began to set up for the shot.

The backpack was once again placed on the ground and I nestled the rifle on top of it.

“He is 300 yards away,” Bernard whispered.

I nodded and began to put the crosshairs on the bedded Chamois.

“Do you want me to shoot him lying down or wait until he stands up?” I asked.

“Take him!” Bernard said.

I nodded. The crosshairs settled on the shoulder of the ram and I squeezed the trigger. The shot felt good and in a split second we heard the impact of the bullet. The Chamois fell over where he was lying.

Bernard slapped me on the back. I just rolled over and stared up at the sky. We had just covered about three miles from where we began. The journey had ended with a nice long shot that was true to the mark.

We ambled up the slope to the fallen Chamois. He was a beautiful specimen. I ran my hands over his horns and admired his beautiful coat. We were on top of a beautiful mountain with a view that was postcard perfect. It was a perfect setting for a hunt that seemed to get better each day.