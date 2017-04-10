4-H Club: Fairview Willing Workers

Submitted by Avery Baumgartner, Club Reporter

The regular monthly meeting of the Fairview Willing Workers was held at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Fairview Community Center. The club filled Easter eggs for the upcoming Easter egg hunt, prior to the meeting being called to order.

The meeting theme was “Draw the meeting order out of the hat.”

Roll call was “What is your favorite 4-H memory?” This was answered by 14 members and two leaders. There were nine parents in attendance. The pledges were led by Sadie Meyer.

Joey Meyer, treasurer, gave the club the beginning and ending balance. Jake Rieger moved to accept the treasurer’s report, Kodi Miller seconded, and the motion passed.

Reporter Avery Baumgartner let the club know that she sent last month’s minutes to the surrounding newspapers. J. Rieger and Miller, council representatives, informed the club of several upcoming events.

Leader Lori Rieger also provided the club with a calendar of upcoming events. Fundraising opportunities were discussed. L. Rieger also passed out ribbons for county and regional club days.

Noah Kroll made motion to give each 4-H member $25 to attend 4-H camp, J. Rieger seconded the motion and it passed.

The Easter egg hunt was discussed. It will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Fairview Park.

Each family was asked to arrive early and bring two dozen cookies. There were no programs. Hosts were the Baumgartner and Severin families, who supplied the club with a “Sunday Sundae” bar.

Next month’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Fairview Community Building.