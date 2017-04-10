Area communities plan Easter weekend activities

Easter is upon us, and organizations in and around Sabetha have activities planned to enhance the celebration.

Easter Choir Cantata

The New Hope Baptist Church in Seneca is holding its annual Easter Choir Cantata at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13. This event is free to the public.

New Life Festival

The First Lutheran Church in Sabetha will host its ninth annual New Life Festival from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15.

The event is free to all ages and will feature a bounce house, crafts, animals, snacks, games, Easter lessons and an Easter Egg Hunt.

Registration will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 311 Cedar Street in Sabetha.

Easter Egg Hunts

The Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club will hold an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Fairview City Park.

The Sabetha Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Sports Complex in Sabetha.

The Sabetha Manor Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon in Sabetha. Age groups range from 0 to 12 years old.

The Morrill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The event will be held at the Morrill City Park. In the event of rain, it will be held at the Morrill Community Center.

The Bern Home Improvement Club and Legion Auxiliary Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in front of the Bern Community Building. In case of inclement weather, it will be held inside. This Easter Egg Hunt is for children up to fifth grade.