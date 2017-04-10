Connie Lehman

Connie Sue (Miller) Lehman, 67, of Sabetha died Friday, April 7, 2017, in her home surrounded by her loving family, ending a 20-month struggle with cancer.

Connie was born April 16, 1949, in Fort Scott, the oldest child of Wayne and Pearl (Massner) Miller. She was raised on a dairy farm north of Fort Scott. After completing the eighth grade at Bunker Hill Grade School, Connie attended Fort Scott High School, graduating with the class of 1967.

She pursued a degree in elementary education, graduating from Pittsburg State University in 1971. After completing one year of teaching at Iola Grade School, she married the love of her life, John Lehman, on June 11, 1972, in Fort Scott. The couple lived in Holton for three years, before moving to Sabetha in 1975, where they raised their family of five children. She had a love for interior decorating and, for a number of years, was a business partner with her cousin, Karen Beyer, founding Draperie Décor in 1974.

Connie was a dedicated servant of Jesus Christ, becoming a faithful believer in His shed blood and was baptized in March 1970 at the Fort Scott Apostolic Christian Church. Since her marriage, Connie was a very active member of the Bern Apostolic Christian Church.

Her family was a great joy and blessing to her. She was a dedicated mother to her children, as well as being very supportive to the spiritual ministries with which her husband was involved. Her home was always open to many guests who were recipients of her hospitality. She was a board member of the Rural Gospel and Medical Missions of India, serving as secretary to that organization and making numerous trips to India with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, John, of the home; four daughters, Natalie (Jason) Stratton of Quincy, Ill., Kristen (Gabe) Hill of Scottsdale, Ariz., Lori (Myreon) Menold of Sabetha, and Leann (Neil) Banwart of Zionsville, Ind.; one son, Timothy (Amber) Lehman of Taylor, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; her mother, Pearl Miller of Sabetha; two brothers, Dennis (April) Miller of Olathe and Kent (Jane) Miller of Tremont, Ill.; three sisters, Evelyn (Neil) Hartter of Bern, Carol (Dean) Steffen of Marengo, Ill., and Cheryl (Dave) Byrne of Morton, Ill.; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Bern Apostolic Christian Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Interment will be made at the Bern Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Sabetha or the Rural Gospel and Medical Missions of India, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 4/12/2017