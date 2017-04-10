Core beliefs

As Prairie Hills USD No. 113 is redefining our system for helping students through the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) process, we are evaluating our core beliefs and values. This activity coincides with our ongoing work to maintain our accreditation process.

The following are the core beliefs established as part of this process.

At USD No. 113, we believe in:

1. Maintaining high expectations for all staff and students.

2. Modeling positive interactions, communication and lifelong learning for students.

3. Having a student-centered focus meeting the needs of all students through the teaching process.

4. Promoting creativity and innovation in teaching and learning with a focus on teaching students to think critically, analyze information, and solve problems.

5. Utilizing community resources to support the learning process and prepare students for the future.

6. Educating the whole child by incorporating social, emotional and character development into the curriculum.

7. Data-based decision making using a balanced assessment approach with an emphasis on assessment for student learning.

An important consideration of core beliefs is that they complement the goals and objectives of the Kansas State Board of Education.

In January of 2016, the Kansas State Board of Education announced the following five outcomes for determining the effectiveness of Kansas PreK-12 education systems:

• Kindergarten readiness

• Graduation rates

• Post-secondary attendance/completion

• Individual Plans of Study (IPS)

• Social/emotional factors measured locally

As a district, we make decisions that impact children on an individual basis. It is important that we stay grounded by revisiting our beliefs. It is part of our process of Preparing Kids and Shaping the Future.