Nemaha County District Court 4.7.2017

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

Tabitha Schuler of Goff, found guilty of criminal damage to property, sentenced to 60 days in the Nemaha County Jail, suspended to six months of supervised probation, ordered to pay $100 fine, and fees and costs of $263.

Ronnie Brandenburg of Topeka, probation violation, sentenced to 180 days in the Kansas Department of Corrections, probation extended 12 months.

CRIMINAL DIVERSION

Micah Ulmer of Seneca, giving a worthless check, ordered to pay $428 fines, fees and costs.

TRAFFIC

Courtney King of Seneca, careless driving, $133 fines and fees.

Nikole Wells of Centralia, speeding 80/65, $183 fines and fees.

Regan Bramhall of Frankfort, speeding 83/65, $201 fines and fees.

Jenna McClain of Goff, failure to stop or yield, $183 fines and fees.

Justin Osterfoss of Omaha, Neb., speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.

Zachary Meyer of Sabetha, speeding 73/55 $201 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Darla Edmiston of Fort Collins, Colo., speeding 71/55 and driving while suspended, $601 fines, fees and costs.

Luis Bustamante of Pasadena, Texas, speeding 83/65, $301 fines, fees and costs.