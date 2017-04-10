Nemaha County Sheriff 4.10.2017

ARRESTS

Randy A. Kretzer, 45, of St. Joseph, Mo., was arrested on April 6 by the NMSO on a Saline County Bench Warrant for failure to appear. He was released on April 6 on a $1,500 surety bond with a court date of April 19 at 9 a.m.

Tex L. Goodpasture, 24, of Iola was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on April 6 on two warrants. He was released the same date. The first warrant – Horton Municipal Bench Warrant – had a bond $855.50 surety with a court date May 8 at 4 p.m. The second warrant – Sabetha Municipal Court – had $200 cash bond with a court date of April 20 at 4 p.m.

Tad Alfrey was released to the custody of Doniphan County on April 7 on time served on local charges.

Dustin Barrett was released on April 7 on both cases with a total bond of $16,000 and court dates of April 18 at 1 p.m. and April 26 at 8:45 a.m.

Henry J. Robinson, 42, of Bates City, Mo., was arrested by the Sabetha PD on April 8 on a Sabetha Municipal Warrant for failure to appear. He was released on $200 cash on April 8 with a court date of April 20 at 4 p.m.

Todd G. Benson, 32, of Beattie was arrested on April 7 by the NMSO for the offense of driving while suspended. He was released on April 8 on $250 cash bond with a court date of May 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Jason T. Pownall, 43, of Washington, Ill., was arrested by the NMSO on April 8 for the offenses of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody with bond not set.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

NMSO took a report of burglary on April 6. Sometime between 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, and 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6, an unknown person removed a wallet with cash and a drivers license from a vehicle parked at 6409 Madison in Corning. Approximately $81 loss was estimated.