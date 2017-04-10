Robert Davis

Robert B. Davis, 86, of rural Hiawatha, died Friday evening, April 7, 2017, at Sabetha Manor.

He was born Oct. 15, 1930, at St. Joseph, Mo., one of two children born to Albert and Ferne Syster Davis.

Robert enlisted in the 2 BN, 130 FA, Kansas Army National Guard of Hiawatha, as a private, and later received a commission and completed training as an army aviator in 1956, where he served for 12 years before being discharged. He started flying when he was 20 and enjoyed this sport for more than 53 years, receiving his commercial license in 1956.

On July 3, 1955, he married Evelyn Crane of Powhattan. To this union two children were born, Greg and Kim. The family farmed and operated a dairy on the same farm east of Hiawatha until he and Evelyn retired. Evelyn survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children, Gregory (Diane) Davis and Kimberly (Gary) Neibling, all of Hiawatha; a sister Bette (John) Lukert of Sabetha; six grandchildren, Ryan Davis, Jillian (Josh) Hefner, Cody Neibling, Zach Perry, Allison (LaShawn) Jackson and Rachel (Daniel) Henninger; and four great grandchildren, Ty Jackson, Makayla Neibling, Neaka Henninger and Draven Henninger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Deivid Davis.

A Celebration of Bob’s life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at Bethany United Church of Christ of Hiawatha, with Pastor Shane Spangler officiating.

Memorials can be made to the Robert Davis Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.

The Sabetha Herald 4/12/2017