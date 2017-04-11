Lady Jays drop first two games to Holton Wildcats

After multiple games were canceled because of the rain, the Sabetha High School Bluejay softball team was able to start its inaugural season against the Holton Wildcats on Thursday, April 6, at home. It was a tough night for Lady Jays, falling to Holton in both games, 19-1 and 18-0.

Game 1

The Wildcats scored two runs in the first, with SHS junior Lexie Phillips as the starting pitcher for the Bluejays in game one. Phillips got the third out by striking out the batter – the first in Sabetha’s history – and putting a stop to Holton’s scoring run.

In the bottom of the first, senior Karlie Spielman got the first hit in Sabetha’s history in the bottom of the first with a base hit to center.

In the second inning, Holton scored two more runs, while Sabetha just got the bats going. Brooklyn Bauman got on base and tallied the first run in the history of Sabetha softball after senior Mady McGill got a base hit. This was the only run scored by the Bluejays in the game.

The Wildcats scored an additional four runs in the third inning, but the Bluejays held them to zero runs in the fourth. The fifth inning got away from Sabetha, and Holton ended up scoring 11 runs. The run rule went into effect and the game was over after five innings. Holton won 19-1.

Phillips was relieved by senior pitcher Spielman later in the game.

Game 2

In game two, the Bluejays were ready to redeem themselves and fought hard for outs but eventually fell 18-0.

Spielman started pitching for the Bluejays and was eventually relieved by sophomore Hillary Krebs later in the game. Holton managed to score four runs in the first inning and 10 in the second.

The Bluejays fought hard on the defensive side in the third and the Wildcats were held scoreless, but they regained momentum in the fourth inning scoring and additional four runs.

Sabetha wasn’t able to get going on offense and remained scoreless for the whole game. Holton took the second win, 18-0.

Despite the two losses, Head Coach Lauren Massey said the team is improving every day.

“I am excited to see how we will grow from our first two games,” she said. “I think that the girls are working better together every single day.”

The Lady Jays traveled to Seneca on Monday, April 10, to take on the Nemaha Central Thunder. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time.