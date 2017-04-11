Minister Speaks: What must I do to be saved?

The question addressed by this article is the most important question that could be asked, and yet it would seem that the vast majority of the population has either never asked the question or have just ignored it. We can’t help but wonder that the multiple and confusing answers often given have something to do with folks not seeking an answer to it more than they do.

There is one aspect of our salvation about which, generally speaking, most people would be in agreement. The cost of our salvation was completely paid by our loving Savior Jesus Christ! There is little argument about that.

Ephesians 1:7 tells us, “In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses…”

And then in this same book is that famous passage so often proclaimed telling us that salvation is a gift from God — Ephesians 2:8-9. “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing, it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”

The confusion comes when the answers to the question, “What must I do to be saved,” are given – which in reality, are in regard as to how to access or how to accept that salvation. In other words, what must be done to accept that free gift of salvation provided by a loving, sacrificing Savior?

Through the years, a number of answers have been put forth.

“Obey the 10 commandments” or “just live a good life” or “confess your faith in Christ and believe in his resurrection” or “pray the sinners prayer and let the Lord Jesus come into your heart” or “just believe and you will be saved.”

The problem with all of these answers as to how to access the salvation provided by the grace of God is that they are not Biblical answers. The Bible answer seems clear.

First of all, we must develop faith, and Romans 10:17 tells us how. But what is to be the subject of our faith? The subject is the deity of Christ — John 8:24. We must come to understand that Christ is the Son of God — not just a good man, not just a good teacher, but the sinless Son of Almighty God. We can never have salvation without that belief.

Second, and logically we must repent of our sins — Acts 17:30. To repent is to make a mental decision to change the direction of our lives. It seems most folks never mention repentance as it requires a decision to forsake following Satan and to begin following Christ. That seems so very hard to do!

Third, we must be willing to confess/profess our faith in Christ — Matthew 10:32-33. Paul calls this the “good confession” in I Timothy 6:12. Christians are to be a light in the community, and a “secret believer” cannot do that.

Fourth, we must be baptized to bring about forgiveness of sins which is necessary for salvation — Isa. 59:1-2. We see the necessity of this in Jesus’ words in Mark 16:16, we see this in the inspired words of Peter in Acts 2:38, we see this in Luke’s inspired words in Acts 22:16, and we see this in Peter’s words in I Peter 3:21.

No, it is not anything to do with the water. It is the obedience to the command of God which makes it possible in baptism to contact the blood of Christ spiritually. Romans 6:3-8.

There is much more to be said about baptism in a later article. But for the time being, we shall leave the topic with this thought: How can we say that baptism has nothing to do with accessing salvation, when our Almighty God says it does? Do we dare say God is wrong?

May the Lord richly bless you in your study of His Word!

Don Fischer is a pastor of the Church of Christ in Sabetha.