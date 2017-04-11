Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education 4.10.17

The Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education met at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Axtell Public School. Board members present were Ed Reznicek, Kathy Lippert, Kent Saylor, Jim Scoby, Leslie Scoby, Kent Kuckelman and Jeff DeMint.

The board adopted the agenda as amended.

The board approved the consent agenda, including the following: minutes from the March 13 meeting, minutes from the March 21 meeting, April bills of $259,068.15, March payroll of $650,048.87, and a number of contracts, resignations and personal days.

Contracts approved were as follows: Lauren Massey, Sabetha Middle School assistant volleyball coach; Jayson Tynon, Axtell Public School principal; Melissa Bradbury, SMS assistant track coach; Katherine Heiman, Sabetha Elementary School intervention teacher; Shannon Garrett, SES teacher; Megan Hann, SES kindergarten teacher; Darrin Reith, network administrator; Laurie Cameron, APS head cook; Brena Alexander, APS physical education, middle school volleyball, girls’ basketball and track, and high school assistant girls’ basketball coach; Katie Sandmann, APS preschool and middle school teacher.

Resignations included the following: Tonya Ball, Wetmore High School volleyball coach; Ethan Claassen, network administrator; Ginger Gudenkauf, APS part-time secretary; Taylor Schaardt Fink, APS language arts teacher; Carol Spangler, Sabetha High School English language arts, French and media specialist; Jim Wetzel, SES custodian; Christa Schuette, SES PLC Leader; Katherine Heiman, SES third grade teacher; Megan Hann, SES instructional support staff; and Jayson Tynon, APS physical education.

Personal and dock days were approved for Debra Garber, Julie Kuckelman, Holly Meyer, Sheryl Plattner, Virginia Sylvester, Connie Hutfles, Jesse Hutfles, Lisa Broxterman and Linda White.

Public Comment

SHS Student Council presented a written report, stating that STUCO elections were coming up soon.

The Axtell High School plant and soil science class put together a landscape plan for Axtell Public Schools. They presented the plan to the board. To fund the landscaping, they group received $2,000 donation from AHS KAY Club, $2,388.56 from Axtell PRIDE Association, and volunteer assistance from Brian Kabriel with Kabriel Scapes, LLC. The group will be preparing the site this week, and installing the plants in the next few weeks.

A representative from the Eagle Booster Club, Michelle Detweiler, presented the board members with an update of what the boosters have been able to provide to APS. At this year’s large fundraising event, the club raised more than $20,000. The boosters have been able to provide the Axtell schools with needed support, Detweiler said, “and we love saying yes!” Examples of items provided by the boosters include the following: uniforms, sports equipment, cement, smart boards, music system upgrades, activity tables, library books, field trips, and much more.

Saylor said he would like to recognize the good work being done by the districts students and groups supporting the schools.

Administrative Reports

The board received written administrative reports from principals Sheri Harmer, Matt Garber, Sara Toedman, Janelle Boden and Larry Geist, and Director of Student Learning Jennifer Gatz.

Superintendent Todd Evans presented the Expense Comparison figures to the board, comparing expenses from July 1, 2016, through April 10, 2017, with the same timeframe the previous school year.

So far this year, the district has spent $78,978.50 less from the general, supplemental general, 4-year-old at-risk, K-12 at-risk, food service, professional development and vocational funds. The board has spent $321,796.30 more from the capital outlay fund, and $184,105.92 more from the special education funds. Evans noted that some of the additional spending in capital outlay would be for items that would have previously come from the general and supplemental general funds.

Next, Evans reported on special education personnel changes with the Holton Special Education Cooperative. In the past, Axtell and Wetmore each were allotted two special education teachers. Now, Axtell and Wetmore only will be allotted one special education teacher per building. He said it is a concern whether this will be enough special education staff to service those students.

Evans informed the board that Sabetha pays an assessment to be a part of the Holton Special Education Cooperative. The assessment has been, in the past, determined based on total headcount, meaning that Prairie Hills pays the highest assessment. In the past year, the district’s cost to the Cooperative went up 8.6 percent.

The district has been, in the past, using carryover money in an attempt to lighten the load of the special education Cooperative. However, moving forward, this likely will no longer be possible, he said.

There is conversation to change the way the assessment is determined, per each district’s needs. However, he said, this type of change would not result in much change for USD No. 113.

Next, Evans presented enrollment information as of March 31, along with counts from September, November, January and February of the current school year. As a whole, the district has gained seven students since the September count. Axtell has lost one, Wetmore has lost two, and Sabetha has gained 10.

Evans also reported to the board the final figures for the Parents As Teachers program. For four units, the total cost is $16,500. The board approved this funding at the March meeting.

SHS FFA Greenhouse

The board received a report from SHS teacher Chris Bauerle on the progress of the SHS FFA Greenhouse — renamed the Plant and Soil Science Lab. The FFA Alumni is increasing its donation to the project, with more than $20,000 raised locally with a matching donation from Kent and Donna Saylor. Construction on the Lab is expected to begin soon.

Legislative Update

Lippert updated the board on recent happenings, of which she says there have not been many.

“They have many hard decisions, and they seem to be stumbling over which hard decision is least hard,” Lippert said.

Evans presented to the board regarding the tentatively proposed K-12 funding formula, HB 2410. The bill has not been advanced past the K-12 Education Budget Committee, but is expected to be following the April legislative recess.

Some of the bill’s major provisions include fully funding all-day kindergarten beginning next year, which would be a big plus for USD No. 113, Evans said. As proposed, it would also expand early childhood funding.

Following its initial presentation, a number of amendments had been made the bill, such as keeping the 20-mill local levy the same as current law rather than splitting it into multiple funds.

Evans also shared how the bill tentatively plans to determine funding based on full time equivalency (FTE) enrollment from either the prior year or second previous year. Looking to a prior year for the FTE enrollment to determine funding would make the budget planning process much easier and more accurate, Evans said.

Evans shared with board members how the formula as it currently is presented would affect USD No. 113 in terms of the State Foundation Aid, currently called base state aid. The district would have $459,420 additional funds — or about $402 per student.

As now proposed, with amendments made in the past few weeks, this formula would affect State Foundation Aid for area districts in the following ways: USD No. 415 Hiawatha, additional $594 per student; USD No. 430 South Brown County, additional $273 per student; USD No. 335 North Jackson, loss of $31 per student; USD No. 336 Holton, loss of $75 per student; USD No. 380 Vermillion (Centralia and Frankfort), additional $550 per student; USD No. 115 Nemaha Central, additional $500 per student.

Across the state, this would be an increase of more than $162 million in the first year, plus an addition $150 million each of the next four years. DeMint questioned how the state might plan to pay for these sizable increases.

Capital Outlay Expenditures

Evans said he wanted the board to have a conversation about board members’ tolerance for spending more from capital outlay than was brought in this school year. Building principals have not put in requests yet, Evans said, and he would like guidance before those conversations occur.

Total revenue last year was about $782,000, and total spending this year to date is about $666,000. By the end of the school year, Evans said, the total spending from capital outlay would be about $700,000. Some of this year’s capital outlay spending could be transferred back to general fund, Evans said, as some spending has been done in capital outlay that previously would have been attributed to the general or supplemental general funds.

Kuckelman asked if the extra spending would be a one-time thing, due to the roofing, heating and air conditioning expenses in Sabetha that were unexpected. Evans said it might seem that way, but this year was an in-between year regarding technology expenses. Next year will be teacher devices, and the year after will be student devices, which will be big ticket expenses, he said.

DeMint said he would like to see inside projects that immediately impact students completed first before outside projects.

Saylor said he wondered if a larger infrastructure plan could be put together by board members and administrators. The outside of buildings also need to be kept up, he said, because that does reflect on the communities and the schools.

L. Scoby said she hates to ask site councils and principals to do work and put time into an infrastructure plan that the board is not willing to fund.

“We don’t want to accumulate a large number of things that need maintenance,” Reznicek said. “Some things we might need to let go of for awhile, but we need to plan to address some of this stuff.”

Evans said he would like to continue working with principals to determine their buildings’ needs.

The board appeared to be in agreement that building principals can bring requests for needs, prioritized.

“Taking care of the needs as they come about works better in the long term,” Reznicek said.

Wetmore Combination Classrooms

Board member J. Scoby brought up discussion about potentially adopting multi-grade classes at Wetmore Elementary School.

“With the Wetmore facility marginally holding its own being fiscally viable, one way to get the expenses back in line and keep the facility open is to have some combination classes,” J. Scoby said.

The board discussed the potential last year, with the threshold set at 18 for a combination classroom. J. Scoby said he believes the threshold should be raised to 22.

DeMint said he agrees with J. Scoby. He said it makes sense to have that discussion sooner rather than later.

“Looking at the enrollment figures, there would be multiple ways to combine classrooms and stay under that threshold,” DeMint said.

Kuckelman asked if the purpose is to save expenses. He said he disagrees with a threshold of 22 for combined classrooms.

Reznicek said the threshold of 18 is a recommendation the board received from multiple sources.

“When you get above that, you can impact the quality of educating kids,” Reznicek said.

“But you also have younger kids learning from older kids,” DeMint said. “There are positives also.”

DeMint noted that he had spoken with school board members from districts that have combination classrooms of up to 24, and they are perfectly happy with them.

“This goes back from the idea of the one room school, and the younger kids learned from the older ones in many cases,” J. Scoby said.

Reznicek said he has concerns that people would be turned away if they knew a school had combined classrooms.

Lippert said it could be considered “novel” or “cutting edge.”

From a curriculum standpoint, Gatz said, combination classrooms must be done continuously to be effective.

Evans said he believes it would be important to identify the reason for doing it, and keep that purpose in mind. If cost savings is what the board has in mind, Evans said, that should be presented to Wetmore as a problem they need to solve.

DeMint said the board always seems to be behind, and makes hires before planning classroom makeup.

Reznicek asked when DeMint is thinking he would want to start combining classrooms. DeMint said the board is already late making this decision for the 2017-18 school year, but he wants the foundation laid in terms of getting teachers ready to teach combination classrooms.

Evans said that a viability standard has been established, and the district as a whole and Wetmore school has met the threshold set, currently. He said that it was his understanding that if the district and school is within the standard that has been set, the board would not consider cuts at that school.

So if the board would be making that decision based on the viability standards, that information would be available next fall, Reznicek questioned? Reznicek asked if that is early enough to make that decision.

Based on enrollment figures and projected expenses, Saylor said, Wetmore likely will not meet the viability threshold the next time around. However, the board will not make that determination until the official audit is completed in the fall.

DeMint said the decision could be made at that time, but he does not believe it would be early enough for training.

Gatz said a lot of the training would be in-classroom visits, which would happen during the school year.

L. Scoby said she would only be in favor of combination classrooms in order to keep a school fiscally viable.

The board agreed that it will be consider combining classrooms at Wetmore, tied to whether it meets the viability threshold. This change would not occur in the 2017-18 school year, but possibly the 2018-19 school year. The 2017-18 school year, then, would be used for training. DeMint would like to see this discussion brought back before the board in October.

Preschool

The board discussed the possibility of a number of classroom adjustments at Sabetha and Wetmore — potentially adding 1/2 teacher for the SES State Preschool, as well as potentially adding a preschool program at Wetmore. No final decisions were made on either the Sabetha or Wetmore preschool questions. The items, along with additional information, will be brought back before the board in May. See story beginning on Page 1A of this week’s Herald for detailed discussion.

Also at the meeting:

The board approved one full-time employee per building — a total of five — for summer help.

The board accepted a $2,500 gift from the Youth Leadership Foundation for SHS. The donation is for professional development for coaches, as well as a scholarship for a teacher involved with an activity.

The board accepted a gift of $2,388.56 from the Axtell Community PRIDE group for landscaping.

The board approved Board of Education meeting dates and graduation times and date for the 2017-18 school year. Meetings will be held generally at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month, with most meetings at the district office in Sabetha. The October and April meetings will be held in Axtell, while the November and January meetings will be held in Wetmore. Graduations will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018, with Axtell at 11 a.m., Wetmore at 2 p.m. and Sabetha at 7 p.m.

The board entered into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel, with Evans and Boden present. No action was taken following the executive session.

The board approved SHS seniors to help with Sabetha City-Wide Clean Up on Wednesday, April 26.

The board approved a request by Meadowlark Extension District 4-H for a bus rental.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the district office in Sabetha.