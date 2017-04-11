Students earn top honors at regional music festival
Submitted by Katie Topp and Adam Aadalen
Sabetha High School music students competed at the Regional Solo and Small Ensemble Festival Saturday, April 1, at Benedictine College. Both band and vocal students qualified to perform at the 3A State Solo and Small Ensemble Festival at Southeast of Saline High School on Saturday, April 29.
Band students who received a “1” rating and are advancing to the state festival are:
Flute Trio: Ivy Bailey, Norea Menold and Ainsley Smith;
Clarinet Ensemble: Molly Edelman, Angel Hadachek, Rachel Kuenzi, RheaEtta Laipple and Kinsey Menold;
Saxophone Trio: Kaytlynn Bulk, Erin Howard and Mady McGill;
Trumpet Ensemble: Mackenzie Garber, Henry Glynn, Payton Lippert and James Stone;
Percussion Ensemble: Samantha Edwards, Mackenzie Garber, Rachel Kuenzi, Payton Lippert, Mady McGill, Norea Menold and Hannah Wertenberger;
Saxophone Solo: Anna Polson, accompanied by Helen Krehbiel;
Trumpet Solo: Payton Lippert, accompanied by Norea Menold.
Vocal students who received a “1” rating and are advancing to the state festival are:
Solos: Laura Edelman, Lauren Herbster, Mackenzie Garber, Grace Kuenzi and Rachel Edwards;
Odyssey Women Ensemble: Rachel Edwards, Brooklyn Bauman, Larke Edelman, Angel Hadachek, Ellie Meyer, Mackenzie Garber, Ashton Buser, Grace Kuenzi, Laura Edelman, Hannah Edelman, Lauren Herbster, Hunter Lowdermilk and Samantha Edwards;
Sophomore Quartet: Brooklyn Bauman, Hunter Lowdermilk, Joseph Gruber and Henry Glynn;
Freshmen Women: Rachel Kuenzi, Rachel Kramer, Hannah Whittaker, Anna Scott, Deborah Edelman, Bree Voos and Gracie Robinson.
0 Comments