Clean up time!

Rain, rain – finally going away and not coming again another day? Maybe, maybe not. The rain has been needed, but sometimes it can bring a dreary feeling with it. As I write this, I see sun shining and not a cloud in the sky. I am dreaming of warm sunshine, green grass, coat-free days and… cleaning!

Cleaning? Yes, cleaning! Spring is a great time to clean and get rid of your nemesis – clutter! Or, at least you can tame the clutter. I don’t know about your family, but my family produces a lot of clutter. Papers, toys, clothes, unfinished projects, home remodeling supplies – whatever it is, it can be overwhelming and cause you stress. A solution? Declutter and get rid of those things causing you stress!

Thankfully, the City of Sabetha and Sabetha Chamber of Commerce are here to help you with your spring cleaning. It’s time for the annual Citywide Clean Up. Each year, the City and Chamber sponsor this Clean Up day. Sabetha High School seniors help with these efforts by hauling off items that citizens no longer need.

This year, the Clean Up is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26. Starting at 8 a.m. that day, you can set larger items you no longer need on your curb so that volunteers can come pick them up for you. The best part? It’s free! So, if you have old appliances, toilets, doors, furniture and other bigger items, set those out on the curb and let the volunteers pick them up and get them out of your life.

Volunteers will not pick up paint cans, oil cans, yard waste, construction material, motors, tires or everyday trash.

If you start organizing your home now, you could have a very nice pile to set outside on April 26. Anyone who wants to volunteer to help or provide supplies can contact the City of Sabetha at 785-285-2158.

While you’re paring down your homes, consider donating gently used clothing, small household items and toys to your local thrift store.