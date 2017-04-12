Sabetha City Commission: Housing project moves forward

The land formerly platted for cemetery expansion – now owned by the Sabetha Housing Development Co., LLC and planned for housing development – is in the beginning stages of development.

The Sabetha City Commission approved a development agreement and plat for the area Monday, April 10, at its regular meeting. Present at the meeting were Mayor Doug Clark, Commissioners Norm Schmitt, Nick Aberle, Maridel Wittmer and Julie Burenheide, City Administrator Doug Allen, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo.

The development agreement – as presented – states that the city must complete the following projects:

• Street Project: Extension of approximately 709 linear feet of Third Street, the construction of Larkspur Court and Sunflower Circle public streets (30 feet in width back to back of curb) and approximately 200 linear feet of curbing and sidewalk on the east side of Third Street. This work shall include concrete or asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, storm and sewer pipe, storm sewer inlets, electrical and gas conduits, water service conduits, ADA sidewalk ramps, and other miscellaneous apertures.

• Sewer Project: Construction of approximately 930 linear feet of 18-inch sanitary sewer main along the west side of the lots west of Third Street, to re-route the existing sanitary sewer, and construction of approximately 590 linear feet of eight-inch sanitary sewers to provide service for proposed lots within subdivision. Work shall include sanitary sewer pipe, manholes, sanitary sewer laterals to the individual lots, fittings and other miscellaneous appurtenances to complete the project.

• Water Project: Construction of approximately 1,395 linear feet of six-inch water main along the subdivision streets to provide service for the proposed lots within the subdivision. Work shall include fire hydrants, fittings, valves, bends, tracing wire, and other miscellaneous apertures.

The approximate costs of the projects are as follows: Street, $739,814; Sewer, $246,593; Water, $105,787; and future Sidewalk Installation, $40,370.

These public improvements are to be constructed, and initially financed, by the City, and the City is to be reimbursed for the costs of said construction from the proceeds of a benefit district in which the subdivision is the benefiting property.

The proposed plat of the Prairie View Heights Addition shows 22 lots. Sixteen of the lots will surround two separate cul-de-sacs – Larkspur Court and Sunflower Circle. Two of the remaining six lots will be along Oregon Street, and the other four will be located on the west side of the extension of Third Street, south of the existing house at that location on Oregon Street. The proposed plat shows lots ranging in size from approximately 14,000 square feet to 30,000 square feet.

The old sewer plant located in this area must be torn down before the development can begin. Commissioners discussed that Kent Saylor — who has been leading this housing development effort — wants to begin as soon as possible. Saylor was not present at the meeting, due to another meeting engagement.

Background

Saylor previously approached the commission with a proposal to exchange some of his own property for the land formerly known as Chapel Lawn, which is located south of Oregon Street, west of the schools and east of the old sewer plant. His intention was to develop housing.

The commission’s stipulation for the exchange was that Saylor find land that was suitable for cemetery expansion. Saylor presented a proposal for a Northeast Sabetha Cemetery location at the Jan. 9 commission meeting. This is a 10-acre tract located off the intersection of Kansas Highway 246 and U.S. Highway 75. The commission accepted this land exchange.

As part of the contract, Saylor agreed to provide right-of-way for streets, concrete street access, and grading for cemetery lane along the west side of the tract.

See full minutes from the commission’s April 10 meeting on Page 6A of this week’s Herald.