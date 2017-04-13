Brown County Commission

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, April 10. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight A. Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles.

The commission discussed the proposed Kickapoo Tribal Water Rights letter of support. The commission decided to not sign the letter of support, because they feel there are too many inconsistencies.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 29 inmates – 22 males and seven females – currently at the Brown County Jail.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners reviewed and approve the minutes from the April 3 meeting.

The commissioners reviewed and approved the Powhattan Township Annual Report.

The next meeting was held Monday, April 17. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.