Wild Times: Be sure to aim a little low, Part I

We took several pictures of the Chamois. The backdrop for the photo session was phenomenal with the snow covered peaks rising up to meet the deep blue sky.

We got done with the field dressing, and then I helped Bernard hoist the goat up onto his shoulders. I grabbed his backpack and we began the descent into the bottom of the canyon where our coats and my pack was lying. The sun was beginning to go down behind the mountain range, and the temperature was dropping rapidly.

After three hard days of climbing, the trip down the mountain was a welcome change of pace. The only problem was that my toes kept trying to squeeze out the front of my boots!

We reached the bottom and were met by the rest of our hunting party. They had been up on the rim of the canyon about two miles away and had witnessed the whole hunt as it unfolded with the aid of spotting scopes.

“Why didn’t you shoot the first time you set up?” asked one of the party.

“Bernard wondered the same thing!” I responded.

Bernard just grinned and shook his head.

We loaded up and headed back to camp. We now had three of the four animals we were targeting on this trip. Just as our host had promised us the year before, there was definitely no shortage of animals to hunt on the south island of New Zealand.

Every area that we had ventured into had plenty of animals to choose from and the quality of the animals was exceptional. I now had one animal left on the bucket list – the Fallow Deer.

The Fallow Deer is native to most of Europe and was introduced to the country of New Zealand around 1860. The Fallow Deer is a grazing animal and is found in the lower elevation forested ground in New Zealand.

The bucks sport large palmated antlers that seem to dwarf their body. The deer has a unique coat that is light brown and dotted with white spots about one to two inches in diameter. It reminds me of a whitetail deer fawn’s coat. The spots on the deer in the area we were hunting were not as pronounced, but upon close up examination the deer the spots could be seen.

The bucks rut during the months of April and May and after that, the bucks bachelor up and run together in small groups. We were hunting in July, so we would be looking for the small groups of the bucks.

That night at supper, our host and Bernard clued us into the area we would be hunting. We were heading up one of the valleys where the famous movie Lord of the Rings was filmed.

We would head up the valley first thing in the morning. We would not be in too big of a hurry because the deer would be out grazing late into the morning. The next day we made the journey up the valley. It was indeed a most gorgeous area. We pulled into an area that overlooked a large river that flowed down from the glacier laden mountains.

The three previous segments of the hunt had all entailed a lot of climbing and from the looks of the area this particular hunt would be no different. I had come to the conclusion that there is no flat ground on the south island of New Zealand.

We began the process of unloading the gear. I had to admit that after so many days of some pretty strenuous climbing my legs were beginning to feel like jelly. It was a perfect day for a hunt. There was very little wind blowing and the sky was crystal clear with not a cloud in sight. The temperature was in the middle forties – perfect for hunting.

We donned the packs one more time and headed out and upward in search of a Fallow Deer. Bernard and Ryan led the way, and I followed along about 25 yards behind them. I hoped I had one more good shot in me.